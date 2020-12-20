Whether it be short- or long-term, the Lady Panthers got a taste of a future that it did not anticipate nor want to see.
Sophomore guard Maryn Archer suffered an apparent knee injury (diagnosis unknown at the time of publication) in the first half of Derby’s trip to Eisenhower on Friday, Dec. 18. It was able to hold off the hosts in a 47-34 win, but the questions in postgame slowly drifted toward Archer’s health and the ripple effects it’ll have on its roster.
The Lady Panther roster is certainly not void of talent without Archer, but the sophomore brings a steady hand at point guard as the conductor of its offense and defense.
“It’s her scoring and all the things she can bring to the table,” coach Jodie Karsak said. “It’s also her energy, facilitating, and everyone trusts her so much.”
At the same time, Karsak said she is excited to give the versatility and younger depth of her roster more opportunities.
The Lady Panther coach has talked at length of the position-less nature of her team, feeling like virtually any player could play some point guard if need be. They’ll have one chance before Christmas to sort through their rotations, hosting Maize on Tuesday, Dec. 22 in a makeup game.
Regardless of the rotation, Karsak understands the impact of Derby’s height on its opponents. The coach watched as her entire starting lineup stood taller than Salina South’s tallest player in its 55-20 win on Dec. 8. At the same time, she wants to see that become a building block and not a resting place for her team.
Eisenhower carried an undersized roster, but kept itself in the game thanks to its ability to crash the boards and step under its Derby defenders.
“We’ve talked in practice that we rely way too much on our height,” Karsak said. “This game is physical and you’ve got to box out. They crashed the boards and it felt like they beat us big time.”
Sophomore Addy Brown has continued her second-year tear, reaching double digits in all four games. She scored a season-high 21 points in Derby’s win against Salina South.
“Midway through the third quarter, she decided to go,” Karsak said. “You saw her say, ‘I’m done’ with [how the game started] and she did a great job.”
Derby’s schedule is only going to get tougher as the second semester progresses. It’s why Karsak said she is both ready to get back to work on Jan. 4, but also give her full team a chance to heal and rest over Christmas break.
Games against Maize (Jan. 22), Wichita Heights (Jan. 28), McPherson (Feb. 5), BV North (Feb. 6) and Andover Central (Feb. 9) represent arguably one of the toughest stretches statewide.
“I’ll tell them before games, ‘what’s across your chest?’ Karsak said. “We know what kind of games teams are going to bring against us and it’s a compliment to what these girls have done in this program. It’s a big deal to beat Derby and everyone is going to bring their best.”
at Eisenhower (Dec. 18)
DERBY: 9 12 10 16 – 47
EISENHOWER: 8 7 2 17 – 34
NOTE: Scores of individual players were not available at time of publication.