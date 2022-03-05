Derby, KS (67037)

Today

Partly cloudy skies during the morning hours will give way to cloudy skies and rain in the afternoon. Thunder possible. High 46F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 24F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph.