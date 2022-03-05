A pair of quick offensive explosions by Manhattan buried Derby in a 61-45 win over the Panthers in the sub-state championship on March 5.
“They just outplayed us plain and simple,” head coach Brett Flory said. “That was all there was to it. They were big and strong. We thought we could exploit some of the ball-handling, and we didn’t really do that. They made shots and did a great job.”
The 13 seeded Indians got hot at the right time and brought the same energy into this matchup as they did in a 68-66 win over Wichita Northwest on March 2.
The momentum just kept building for the Indians, and the confidence was high from the jump in the sub-state championship.
It was a back and forth first half between the two programs, but the Panthers held a 28-25 lead at halftime. The three-ball was the difference for Derby with 12 points from the perimeter. Sophomore Dallas Metzger led the Panthers with 10 points.
The 3-2 zone for Manhattan took over in the second and limited Panther scoring opportunities inside the paint. Points from behind the perimeter were extremely hard to come back as the Indians caught fire offensively.
“They switched between zone and man-to-man defense, which created rhythm issues,” Flory said. “Bottomline, they were the better team on both sides of the floor.”
The Panthers were outscored 17-7 in the third quarter, which put Derby on the ropes trailing 42-35 heading into the fourth quarter. Manhattan simply ran away with it in the final quarter with some key rebounds and hot shooting.
With four players over six-foot-three, the size was overpowering in the battle for the boards. Those limited possessions for the Panthers, which created a lot of one-shot possessions for Derby in the second half.
Manhattan shut down the dibble drive Panther offense with the zone. That was a significant factor for the Panthers all year long, led by senior Jameer Clemons. The Indians held Clemons to only five points; all came in the first quarter.
“They did a good job taking Clemons away and getting to the basket,” Flory said. “They contained us on the perimeter and used their length to put pressure on our shots.”
Metzger led the Panthers with 13 points, but Manhattan had three players in double digits. Senior Tate Brown led all scorers with 14 points, junior Jack Wilson scored 13 and junior Cole Coonrod contributed 12 points.
MANHATTAN 16 9 17 19 61
DERBY 16 12 7 10 45
INDIANS: Brown 14, Wilson 13, Coonrod 12, Delort 7, Perkins 7, Elumogo 4, Holloway 4.
PANTHERS: Metzger 13, Titus 8, Thomas 7, Fisher-Brown 6, Clemons 5, Parke 4, Samè 2.