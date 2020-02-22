Over half of the 32 minutes played between Derby and Campus were within a two possessions.
Unfortunately for the host Panthers, they couldn’t close within four points of their undefeated league rivals in the second half.
Seniors Ladell Clemons and Tre Washington each scored 15 points, but Derby dropped its second-straight league game in its 62-54 loss. It’s also its second pair of back-to-back losses this season.
“We executed fine and carried out our game plane fine, but to beat them we’re going to have to have a really good day from the perimeter,” coach Brett Flory said. “Ladell stepped up and hit a couple to keep us in it in the first half, but we just didn’t have what we needed offensively to be able to beat them.”
After taking a brief 9-7 lead in the first quarter, Derby saw its league foes take the first of two double-digit leads at 25-15 with 5:43 remaining in the first half. That hole was cut to five as Clemons hit the second of three treys to make it 34-29 Campus at halftime.
“Ladell gets up for games like this,” Flory said. “He’s a competitor… he’s a dog and did just a great job.”
A barrage of second-chance points put a damper on Derby’s hopes of an upset in the second half. With three players standing at 6-foot-5 or taller, Campus utilized its size and found ways to keep possessions alive.
“We were checking out, but when [your opponent] is that long and athletic and they just get a finger on it… it gets really hard,” the Derby coach said. “We boxed, we got back defensively and kept them on the perimeter.”
Derby also connected on just 6-of-11 free throws in the second half as it tried to penetrate a long, athletic Campus defense.
“If we have the day from 3 that we’re capable of having and a couple of other things go our away, then maybe it ends differently,” Flory said. “Hopefully we’ll keep working.”
The win gave Campus its fourth-straight win in the series. However, Derby holds a 45-13 advantage dating back to the 1990 season.
Campus at Derby (Feb. 21)—
CAMPUS: 14 20 10 19— 62
DERBY: 13 16 6 18— 54
COLTS: Warrior 13, Florence 13, Sterling Chapman 11, Steele Chapman 9, King 8, Johnson 8.
PANTHERS: Washington 15, L. Clemons 15, Ray 10, Thomas 4, Chadwick 4, J. Clemons 3, Bonner 2, Karsak 1.
Derby at Salina Central (Feb. 18)—
DERBY: 21 8 7 20— 56
S. CENTRAL: 16 19 11 15— 61
PANTHERS: Karsak 16, Washington 16, Chadwick 6, Thomas 6, L. Clemons 6, Ray 3, Bonner 3.
MUSTANGS: N/A