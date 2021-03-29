A season opener carries enough emotions in and of itself. Even then, that doesn’t fully portray what Derby coaches and players felt standing on the Wichita Northwest field.
After seeing last season cancelled due to COVID-19 protocols, it had been 680 days since the program had last seen the pitch. It’s why coach Paul Burke and his staff are wanting to build off a game in which it did plenty right outside of its lone goal in a 2-1 loss.
Junior Logan Riley gave Derby (0-1, 0-0 in league) a lift in the 68’ to cut its deficit to one, but it was all it could find.
“I was full of energy and trying to break some of the nerves in some of our players,” Burke said.
“We came out fine, created chances … we just gave up a pair of goals off some of [our] mistakes.”
Did Friday night bring some nerves? Sure. Was it simply being excited to play after not knowing what could happen to the spring season? Also true.
That being said, Burke said a chunk of the 80 minutes of soccer was par for the course when introducing eight players to the varsity level.
“The first part of it is … ‘welcome to high school soccer,’” Burke said. “… Eight starters were brand new and had never played a game [in a Derby uniform].”
Three of its bigger frustrations came as the Wichita Northwest keeper was tripped up in front of its goal and gave Derby three mostly, if not completely open nets. It was unable to convert on any of those attempts.
While it is already without the services of seniors Alyssa Rowland and Kaitlyn Boales (torn ACLs), it was dealt another blow with a second-half injury to classmate Giselle Vielmas. The injury severity remains to be determined, but it could lead to a bigger offensive role for Riley.
Even though Riley only has one year of Panther soccer under her belt, Burke said she’ll be needed as one of only three players (including Vielmas) with significant varsity experience.
Derby travel to the Titan Classic next week, opening against Wichita Heights in the tournament quarterfinals on Monday, March 29.
at Wichita Northwest (March 26)
DERBY: 0 1— 1
WICHITA NW: 1 1— 2
1st half—
WNW: 26’
2nd half—
WNW: 42’
D: Riley, 68’ (Bourgeois)