It may not have been a matchup that the Derby Panthers would have wanted in the opening league game of the season, but it was the one that they were dealt.
Facing the reigning 5A state champion on its home court is a challenge in its own right but throw in the fact that Derby is still installing a new offense without Fontaine Williams, only added to the uphill battle in the 65-47 loss on Dec. 14.
“We don’t have quite the same firepower at the moment, so we are in a situation where we need to grit and grind and it starts on the boards,” head coach Brett Flory said. “If we clean that up, a lot is going to fall into place for us.”
Senior Jameer Clemons led the Panthers with 13 points on the night, and senior Deshawne Titus was close behind with 11 points.
The Eagles got a little more firepower with double-digit nights by senior Kyle Grill with 18 points, a 16 point effort from senior Jaden Gustafson and 12 points by junior Avery Johnson.
The Eagles opened the game with a dominant 14-5 first quarter, but the Panthers pulled within six at 20-14, backed by two buckets by Clemons midway through the second.
It was a short-lived comeback as the Eagles went on an 11-0 run to end the half to head into the locker room with a 31-14 lead. Johnson and Gustafson led all scorers at the break with nine points apiece.
The Panthers got in foul trouble in the first half with three players with two fouls—senior Trent Parke with three, which only pained the Panthers in the second half.
“Parke is one of our dependable veteran guys, someone we can get some offense out of and one of our best defenders,” Flory said. “It was just a tough night for him.”
Parke recorded his fourth foul with 7:21 remaining in the third quarter and didn’t return until the start of the fourth quarter. The senior put up five points in his limited time on the floor.
Maize only extended the lead as the Panthers were forced to adjust the lineup accordingly due to the foul trouble.
The Eagles only outscored the Panthers 34-33 in the second half as Clemons scored nine in the fourth quarter, but the first half deficit was too much to overcome.
Coach Flory praised Clemons for his consistent aggression throughout the game.
"If we all played with the same fire and grit that Jameer plays with, we would fix a lot of our problems,” Flory said. “That is what he does best. He is a junkyard dog, and he knows his identity and plays to it well.”
Derby will take on Goddard-Eisenhower in its home opener at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 17.
DERBY 5 9 12 21 47
MAIZE 14 17 13 21 65
PANTHERS: Clemons 13, Titus 11, Fisher-Brown 8, Parke 5, Nikolov 4, Zerger 3, Brown 2, Samè 1