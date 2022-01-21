A steal by Deshawne Titus on an errant downcourt pass by McPherson with 17 seconds remaining gave Derby the final shot to force overtime in the opening round of the McPherson Invitational Tournament on Jan. 20. The final shot hit the rim, and a defensive rebound by the Bullpups sealed a 51-48 win by the tournament hosts.
It was a sluggish shooting night for both teams, with neither team shooting above 40 percent from the floor. The Bullpups held the edge shooting 39 percent from the floor led by senior Seth Madron, who led all scorers with 27 points. Madron was efficient from the floor, going 10-13, and was the primary source of offense for McPherson. Sophomore Cory Muehler scored 15 points on the night with 13 points alone in the second half.
Senior Trent Parke led the Panthers with a 16 point night as the Panthers shot 33 percent from the floor, including 4-25 from three. Senior Jameer Clemons was the only other Panther to finish in double digits with 12 points.
Turnovers hampered both teams for the majority of the night. The Panthers turned the ball over 20 times while the Bullpups gave the ball away 19 times.
Derby held an 11-7 lead in the opening quarter, but the Bullpups fired back to take a 24-18 lead at halftime, backed by 18 points by Madron. The Panthers regained the lead in a back and forth third quarter and took a 35-34 lead on a basket by senior Amari Thomas at the buzzer.
McPherson took the lead early in the final quarter, but Derby responded to tie the game at 39 apiece. Muehler and Madron helped the Bullpups take the lead, but the Panthers got key free throws by junior Caleb Brown, and a three-point play the hard way by Clemons gave the Panthers the lead with 1:30 remaining.
Muehler provided another clutch basket to take back the lead with just under a minute remaining. A pair of free throws by Madron ultimately sealed the game for McPherson.
Derby will face off against Bishop Carroll (2-8) at 4:45 on Jan. 21 in the consolation semifinal.
DERBY 11 7 17 13 48
MCPHERSON 7 17 10 17 51
PANTHERS: Parke 16, Clemons 12, Thomas 6, Brown 5, Fisher-Brown 3, Metzger 3, Titus 2, Samè 1.
BULLPUPS: Madron 27, Muehler 15, Miller 4, Kanitz 2, Ediger 2, Thompson 1