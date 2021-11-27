The 2021 Derby football season came to a bitter end on Nov. 27 as the four-peat bid came up just short in a 41-21 loss to Blue Valley Northwest.
Derby was skunked in the first half as senior quarterback Mikey Pauley simply took over the game to hold a 28-0 lead over the Panthers.
Pauley finished the first half with three rushing touchdowns and one passing touchdown on his way to a five-touchdown day. The Panther defense struggled to stop the physical rushes of the Husky quarterback.
"We just couldn't tackle him," head coach Brandon Clark said. "He was a good athlete, physical and we struggled with him."
The Nebraska baseball commit rushed for 157 yards on 32 touches with four touchdowns. In the air, Pauley was just as efficient, going 15-for-21 for 186 yards and a touchdown.
Junior running back Dylan Edwards led the Panther offense with 191 yards on 28 tries with two touchdowns. Senior quarterback Mercer Thatcher rushed for 71 yards and a touchdown.
The ground game was the only source of offense for the Panthers with 261 yards as the Panthers went 0-for-6 in the air.
"They just played really well and had us schemed up really well. Hats off to them, and that was a really good team, we knew they were fast, physical and it was just their night," Clark said. "It wasn't our night, and good teams make you play bad. We couldn't get a stop or momentum on offense...that was the best team we had seen all year."
It was a tale of completely different first halves for the two teams as Derby was forced to punt thrice and turned the ball over twice. Meanwhile, the Huskies scored on all four of its possessions in the half.
Blue Valley Northwest showed that it was hungry for its first state title from the kickoff after forcing the Panthers to punt in the opening drive.
Pauley capped off the first Northwest drive that took just over five minutes with a four-yard run and would give the Huskies a 14-0 lead on a gritty 19-yard touchdown drive.
The Panther defense in desperate need of a stop had Northwest at a third and eight at the Derby 35 yard line, but a pass interference call gave the Huskies the ball at the 20 and a new set of downs. Pauly connected with senior wide receiver Nicholas Cusick on the next play to jump out to a 21-0 lead stunning the Derby faithful.
Pauley tacked on another touchdown with four minutes left in the half to seal a simply dominant 28-0 first half.
The first-half stats tell the story for the Panthers with only 95 total yards, five first downs, four penalties and only 9:52 of total possession.
Derby came out strong in the third quarter to force a Husky punt and got on the board with a 39 yard run by Mercer Thatcher.
The Huskies responded again as the only assignment for Northwest out of the half was clearly milk the clock and keep the distance on the Panthers. Pauley gave Northwest a 35-7 lead on a 19-yard run.
Edwards finally got in the end zone in the fourth quarter on a five-yard run, which wrapped up a drive that started at the BVNW 5-yard line thanks to a strip-sack by junior defensive end Samuel Same.
Northwest continued to move the ball and keep the clock moving with a six-minute drive that ended on a 14-yard run by junior Grant Stubblefield to all but seal the state championship.
Edwards added a ten-yard touchdown run to push the score to 41-21 with 1:50 remaining. The Huskies ran out the clock to win the football program's first state title.
The Huskies finished the night with 382 total yards of offense, held the ball for 27:16 and went six-for-six in the red zone.
For the Panthers, the elusive four-peat remains, but don't let the bitter end erase the fact that the senior class still helped add to the trophy case with three titles.