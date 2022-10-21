The Panthers started sluggish in the opening half against Newton, trailing 20-14; the Railers set up a field goal to try to extend the lead over the almost stunned Derby sideline before the half.
After a pair of timeouts, Demaria’e Baker blocked the field goal try, keeping it a six-point game. Derby (6-2) would score 35 unanswered to defeat the Railers (3-5) 49-20 in the regular season finale on Oct. 21.
“I knew we needed something to change,” Baker said. “I had to give us a little more momentum, and I had to go in there and get it done.”
It was the second blocked field goal for Baker in the game as he cut around the edge to deflect an extra point in the first half. Baker was moved to the outside on the field goal unit to help the Panthers generate some game-altering plays.
“Extra points and field goals have given us our two losses this season,” head coach Brandon Clark said. “I told our guys that until we start blocking field goals, we are not going to flip games in our favor. We moved Demaria’e to the outside, and he did a great job.”
It was a tale of two halves for the Panthers after Newton managed to hold the lead at halftime, as the break gave Derby a chance to regroup.
“The message at halftime was that we were getting outplayed,” Clark said. “We had a ton of holding calls on offense and jumped offside on defense; we were hurting ourselves. Luckily the kids responded; our defense pitched a shutout in the second half, and the offense cleaned it up.”
Derby relied on the classic ground attack all game with 545 rushing yards but broke loose in the second half as the Railers struggled to tackle in the open field. Dylan Edwards led the team with 292 yards and four touchdowns.
"It was just an amazing feeling to break loose tonight," Edwards said. “I just took what the game gave me. If there wasn’t space, I tried to make something happen, but when it was there, I took advantage of it.”
Edwards and Brock Zerger combined for seven touchdowns in the win. Zerger had 226 rush yards and three three touchdowns including a one-yard score that capped a 11-play, 80-yard opening drive.
Newton wide receiver Camden Carr scored a 94-yard touchdown to tie the game after Derby’s long drive. After a Railer fumble recovering inside the Panther red zone on the next Panther possession, quarterback Colby Gomez gave Newton a 13-7 lead. Baker blocked the extra point.
Edwards broke free for a 48-yard touchdown run, but Newton regained the lead with a 12-minute drive that ended with a one-yard touchdown by Gomez. The Railers failed to capitalize on the late possession as Derby blocked the field goal yet entered the locker room with the lead.
The Derby defense stepped up in the second half and forced Newton into distance situations on second and third down, which forced the Railers into bad situations with its offensive scheme that thrived on short passes and option plays.
Offensively, the Panthers cleaned it up and started to take care of business. It was critical for postseason seeding to win by 13 points or more. Derby piled on a pair of touchdowns late to likely seal a three-seed in the playoffs.
"Putting up points in the second half was really good,” Clark said. “We knew points were maybe involved for postseason seeding, and at halftime, we encouraged them to take care of business. I was proud of the kids in the second half.”
Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates.