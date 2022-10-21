Derby vs Newton

Dylan Edwards rushed for 292 yards and four touchdowns in the 49-20 win over Newton on Oct. 21. 

The Panthers started sluggish in the opening half against Newton, trailing 20-14; the Railers set up a field goal to try to extend the lead over the almost stunned Derby sideline before the half.

After a pair of timeouts, Demaria’e Baker blocked the field goal try, keeping it a six-point game. Derby (6-2) would score 35 unanswered to defeat the Railers (3-5) 49-20 in the regular season finale on Oct. 21. 

Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates. 

