The calendar may have turned to March, the month almost built for the Cinderella story, but the Lady Panthers slammed that fairy tale shut. Derby pounced on 16th-seeded Campus in a 71-24 win in the opening round of sub-state on March 1.
“I thought we got our mojo back,” head coach Dan Harrison said. “This game was more about us. We talked about what we needed to do, just taking it one game at a time. It doesn’t matter who we play; we play whoever comes up next.”
Derby made a statement in the opening five minutes of the game with a 17-2 run, with a lot of points coming off of its trademark full-court defense.
Sophomore Naomi White and junior Maryn Archer jumped the passing lanes early for easy buckets.
The Lady Panthers held a 42-11 lead at the half as Campus had no answer for a dive by Junior Maryn Archer, a give and go in the paint by junior Addy Brown or a three from senior Tatum Boettjer.
“We talked about having a strong start,” Harrison said. “We just tried to change up our defenses to get us thinking and were really pushing the tempo. We were having fun, and we just kept doing it and it spread to everybody.”
That same aggressive mindset continued in the second half, and Derby looked even more aggressive on the defensive end to open the third quarter.
Shot selection has been very good across the roster for the Lady Panthers, and the team is showing an exuberance of confidence late in the season.
According to Harrison, the team has had a lot of confidence from all spots of the floor and is sharing the ball extremely well.
The Lady Panthers got a lot of time to rest its starters and mix up the five on the floor, which could come in handy on the road to Koch Arena. At one point in the game, Derby had five sophomores on the floor to gain a little experience together. Sophomore Destiny Smith was the main benefactor of the extra minutes with a 14 point night.
When the starters were in the game together, coach Harrison used it as an opportunity to tweak different pieces of its offense to make it more effective. The Lady Panthers worked on moving the ball around to find the easy pass.
“We were changing defenses a lot,” Harrison said. “We moved a couple of people around different positions to get a feel of how to handle it.”
According to Harrison, the biggest missing piece that the Lady Panthers need to get to the next level is consistency.
“I think the missing piece is just consistency,” Harrison said. “We just need to play 32 solid minutes. We did a pretty good job tonight, but if we do those things, we will be okay.”
The Lady Panthers will host Wichita East on March 4.
CAMPUS 4 7 5 8 24
DERBY 23 19 14 15 71
LADY COLTS: Tindall 14, Hubbard 8, Free 2.
LADY PANTHERS: Brown 17, Smith 14, Archer 12, Boettjer 12, White 10, Demel 4, Wilson 2.