Jimmy Adams understood there were going to need to be concessions for a summer swim season to happen. With COVID-19 and what was known or unknown, the Derby Dolphins coach wondered how the community might respond.
The now coach of the club and both Derby High School swim programs was blown away by the response. Even though they dropped below the 100-plus swimmers they had one year ago, Adams confirmed they still had 90 participants this summer.
“I wasn’t sure if we’d have enough for a team with how everything was shut down,” Adams said. “… Being outside was nice and we followed USA Swimming guidelines as much as we could. Having [that many kids] this year and starting out my time here with around 80, it was really nice to see good things during a tumultuous time.”
The practice schedules were unique. Due to the numbers, groups switched from land to water for various activities and workouts. Perhaps one of the biggest benefits of the altered summer is that each and every meet took place inside Rock River Rapids.
“It was a convenience of the COVID-19 era,” Adams added.
Adams gave credit to his coaching staff and board for helping transition through an up-and-down summer. This year’s assistants were Danny Smith, Melissa Rogers and Lindsay Hostetler.
Both Rogers and Hostetler are teachers in the Derby school district, while Smith is pursuing teaching after finishing up at Tabor College earlier this year. He worked alongside
Adams with the older kids on the roster. Hostetler has also been with the club for most of Adams’ tenure.
“It has been really consistent [with coaches] and that helps people know what they’re getting,” Adams said. “We’re doing the best we can with the kids. It may not be perfect, but we’re trying the best we can for these kids.”
It is also one of the most prolific eras of Derby swimming from the youth levels through high school. The boys are coming off of back-to-back league championships, while the girls won the AVCTL-I title in 2019.
Adams said the numbers are skyrocketing on the girls’ roster, especially in the high school ranks. While the numbers may not be as high with the boys, he said the roster is still very competitive.
“Being the girls head coach again [at the high school], I’m going to enjoy the benefits of being a summer coach too,” he said. “The girls are loaded from top to bottom. The numbers aren’t as high for the boys … but the ones we have are real consistent. They may not be home-run