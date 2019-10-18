Senior wide receiver Jacob Karsak caught two touchdown passes, while junior quarterback Lem Wash and senior running back Tre Washington each added two rushing scores in Derby’s 54-27 win at Campus.
Derby’s special teams played its biggest role to date as it blocked one punt, recovered two fumbled Campus (0-7) kickoffs and saw senior defensive back return a 52-yard punt for a touchdown.
The Panthers (7-0) have also now won 49 of the last 50 games against the Colts, dropping their lone game in 1988.
Derby scored all of its points in the first half, playing primarily freshmen and JV in the final 24 minutes.
Washington capped a game-opening drive that took just 62 seconds with a nine-yard score.
Derby ran into a brief hiccup as it faced 4th-and-10 at its own 39 on its next possession. After converting that play on a screen pass to junior wide receiver Reid Liston, Wash scrambled for a 40-yard touchdown on an option to make it a 14-0 lead with 6:56 remaining in the first quarter.
Campus was unable to touch the ball over the next 58 seconds as Derby recovered back-to-back kickoffs and scored two more touchdowns. Junior linebacker Jack Hileman and Liston each recovered one of the Colts’ turnovers.
Wash followed Hileman’s recovery with a 13-yard touchdown and found Karsak for the first time on the ensuing possession to make it a 28-0 Derby lead. That first touchdown pass gave it four scores in just over one half of the opening quarter.
The Colts’ woes didn’t disappear as they were forced to punt on their first drive following the special teams gaffes. A group of Panthers swarmed their opposition’s punter for a block, giving them the ball just outside the red zone.
A bad exchange between Wash and Washington led to a Campus fumble recovery and its lone score of the first half on a 73-yard halfback pass.
Karsak’s second touchdown catch came just inside the start of the second quarter and Ginyard’s punt return came immediately after the following Colt possession.
It was the sixth time in Derby’s seven wins that it has scored 40 or more points in the first half.
Washington scored his final touchdown to make it a 54-7 Panther lead with 2:17 remaining in the first half. That score came after junior safety Tanner Knox recovered a Campus fumble at its own 19-yard line.
DRBY: 28 26 0 0— 54
CAMP: 7 0 7 13— 27
1Q:
D: Washington 9-yard run (Knox kick)… 7-0
D: Wash 40-yard run (Knox kick)… 14-0
D: Wash 17-yard run (Knox kick)… 21-0
D: Karsak 35-yard pass from Wash (Knox kick)… 28-0
C: Rico 73-yard pass from Cotton (PAT good)… 28-7
2Q:
D: Karsak 24-yard pass from Wash (PAT no good)… 34-7
D: Ginyard 52-yard punt return (Knox kick)… 41-7
D: Washington 8-yard run (Knox kick)… 48-7
D: Liston 11-yard run (PAT no good)… 54-7
3Q:
C: 93-yard kickoff return (PAT good)… 54-14
4Q:
C: Cotton 74-yard run (PAT good)… 54-21
C: 1-yard run (PAT blocked)… 54-27
DERBY TEAM STATISTICS
Passing: Wash, 4-8-96-2-0; Zerger, 0-1-0-0
Rushing: Washington, 14-138-2; Wash, 5-111-2; Edwards, 8-28; Liston, 2-19-1; Bryant, 5-16; Wright, 1-11; Zerger, 3-5
Receiving: Karsak, 2-59-2; Liston, 1-21; Walker, 1-16
CAMPUS TEAM STATISTICS
Passing: N/A, 0-4-0-0; Cotton, 1-1-73-1
Rushing: Cotton, 4-82-1; N/A, 1-31; N/A, 7-15-1; Williams, 8-11; Tunnell, 6-2; Maldonado, 1-2
Receiving: Rico, 1-73-1