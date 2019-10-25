Tradition continues for Derby football.
The Panthers (8-0) won their sixth-straight league title and 34th-consecutive league game, bludgeoning previously undefeated Maize, 55-7, on Friday night.
Junior quarterback Lem Wash and senior wide receiver Cavion Walker connected on four touchdown passes in the win.
Wash also had two touchdown runs as the Panthers have officially claimed the No. 1 seed in the Class 6A West playoff bracket for the third time in four years.
“We knew Maize was going to be good and they were 7-0 just like us, but we prepared like we always do,” senior defensive tackle Tyler Dorsey said. “We had a great week of practice and that showed us what we can do. We’re ready now because it’s ring season."
While Maize (7-1) was able to hold Derby to a three-and-out on its opening possession, its hopes of stifling its opposition quickly fell away.
Wash opened scoring with a 99-yard touchdown run on the Panthers’ second drive and they scored on the next five possessions.
“It sparked our offense, for sure,” Walker said of Wash’s run. “We all got hyped on the sideline, so it builds up to what we did [in the game].
Senior defensive back Terry Ginyard had his second interception in the last three weeks, setting up Derby at its own 47-yard line with a 7-0 lead.
Maize had held Derby to 4th-and-10 or longer twice in the first half and coach Brandon Clark’s crew scored a touchdown on both occasions.
Wash connected with Walker on the first touchdown, scoring from 28 yards out on 4th-and-14.
The junior quarterback made it a three-score game just two plays into the second quarter.
The Eagles came in averaging 40-plus points per game and had zero answers against the Panthers’ multi-faceted defense. They were held to just 14 total yards and -8 rushing yards through the first two quarters. They finished with -14 rushing yards for the game.
“It started with our gameplan and with what coach [Austin] Wuthrich and his staff put together,” Clark said. “It was awesome and we have the players to execute it. We jumped in and out of different fronts and gave them a lot of different looks."
After taking a 27-0 lead with 8:18 left in the first half on a three-yard Walker catch, junior safety Tanner Knox blocked a Maize punt for a safety. That opened the door to a 35-0 Derby lead just 90 seconds later.
The Eagles’ hopes at a comeback almost completely crumbled on the Panthers’ final drive before halftime.
Derby had been called for two holding penalties and a block in the back, but with just 0:04 left in the second quarter, Wash found Walker for their fourth and final score on a 31-yard touchdown pass.
Derby scored 40-plus first half points for the sixth time in eight games.
As it prepares for the playoffs, Walker said the team doesn’t run away from its history or expectations, but embraces the challenge of another postseason run.
“We’re built to win,” Walker said. “Anything less than that is disappointing and we all have it in our heart that we’re winners.”
MAIZE: 0 0 7 0— 7
DRBY: 13 29 13 0— 55
1Q—
D: Wash 99-yard run (Knox kick)… 7-0
D: Walker 28-yard pass from Wash (PAT no good)… 13-0
2Q—
D: Wash 1-yard run (Knox kick)… 20-0
D: Walker 3-yard pass from Wash (Knox kick)… 27-0
D: Safety, Liston blocked punt… 29-0
D: Walker 22-yard pass from Wash (failed 2-pt conversion)… 35-0
D: Walker 31-yard pass from Wash (Knox kick)… 42-0
3Q—
D: Washington 30-yard run (PAT no good)… 48-0
D: Liston 2-yard run (Knox kick)… 55-0
M: Christon 64-yard pass from Johnson (PAT good)… 55-7
DERBY TEAM STATISTICS
Passing: Wash, 6-9-142-4; Liston, 1-1-7-0; Thatcher, 0-1-0
Rushing: Washington, 19-196-1; Wash, 12-136-2; Liston, 4-32-1; Bryant, 5-32; Edwards, 6-11; Thatcher, 3-1
Receiving: Walker, 6-142-3; Clemons, 1-7
MAIZE TEAM STATISTICS
Passing: Johnson, 5-13-100-1; Jurgensen, 3-9-6-0-1
Rushing: Cox, 5-17; Fisher, 1-2; Jurgensen, 3-(-3); Johnson, 2-(-16)
Receiving: Christon, 1-64-1; Hanna, 1-20; Hampton, 2-12; Cox, 3-5; McLaughlin, 1-5