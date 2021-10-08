Derby trailed for nearly 51 seconds in the matchup between Campus on Oct. 8. The Colts took the opening kickoff 93-yards to the house, but the advantage did not last long as the Panthers (5-0) rattled off 56 unanswered to cruise to a 70-21 win over the Colts (0-6).
The starting defense played a huge role in the win by scoring 14 points with under two minutes to go in the first half.
"Defensive touchdowns win you ballgames," head coach Brandon Clark said. "So, if they can score for you, that is always good. It was good to see them have some fun and get into the endzone. They have been working their tails off."
Junior defensive back Caden Riojas recorded a pick-six. On the next Colt possession, junior linebacker Roman Boden got a scoop and score as time expired, which gave the Panthers a 49-7 advantage at the half.
"At the beginning, we were struggling to get to the running back," Roman Boden said. "We made the adjustment on the sideline that I was going to start getting him, and as soon as I started getting him, the fumble happened, and I just scooped and scored."
The defense has forced 16 turnovers this season.
Junior running back Dylan Edwards led the rushing attack with three touchdowns on the night, including an 80-yard touchdown run to start the third quarter.
The offensive line created some big holes for the Panther backfield, which led to big runs throughout the night. Edwards, Thatcher, junior quarterback Brock Zerger and sophomore running back Derek Hubbard were benefactors of the line.
"I'm happy for the offensive line; they did a good job," Clark said. "There were some big holes and Edwards is a special runner, and so is Hubbard. They make safeties miss, but it wasn't usually until the safeties that they had to make people miss."
Zerger rushed for a 54-yard touchdown, and Hubbard took an 80-yard rush to the house to cap the Derby onslaught.
The air attack was on full display as Thatcher threw for two touchdowns. Mercer connected with his brother, senior tight end Drake Thatcher and senior wide receiver Cayden Brown.
"We wanted to open it up because if we keep running the ball, people are going to start really defending the run," Clark said. "I thought Mercer threw the ball really well."
Derby will face Maize on Oct. 15. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 pm.