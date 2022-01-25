Derby swim and dive dominated in the pool with a first-place finish in the Derby Invitational on Jan. 18 and followed it up in the Maize Invitational and Campus meet on Jan. 21. Using two separate teams, the Panthers took first at Maize and third at Campus.
In its only home invite, the Panthers opened the week with a first-place finish by 196 points, taking first in nine of the 12 events. Senior Brendan Swindle highlighted the invite for the Panthers by hitting the state consideration time in the 200 IM with a 1:54.37 first-place finish.
Backed by 12 top three finished across 12 events, Derby cruised to a first-place finish at the Maize Invitational with 332 points. The 200-yard medley relay team of senior Will McCabe, Swindle, senior Kevin Phetsomphou and senior Jack Tayrien took the opening event with a 1:48.18 finish, nearly three seconds ahead of second place.
McCabe gave the Panthers two first-place finishes in the 100-yard free and 100-yard backstroke, while Swindle took first in the 500-yard freestyle to give the Panthers crucial points.
The Panthers got some help on the diving board with a second-place finish by freshman Blayne Lock. Freshman Jared Hays took second in the 100-yard butterfly and the 100-yard backstroke.
Derby will return to the pool on Jan. 27 to compete in another meet at Campus.
MAIZE INVITATIONAL TEAM RESULTS (JAN. 21)
1. Derby 332
2. Maize 260
3. Maize South 258
4. Buhler 231
5. Newton 121
MAIZE INVITATIONAL EVENT RESULTS
200-yard Medley Relay
1. Derby 1:48.18
2. Maiz 1:51.11
3. Buhler 1:54.35
200-yard Free
1. Kooper Johnson (Maize) 1:54.33
2. Spence Hines (Buhler) 1:59.17
3. Brendan Swindle (Derby) 2:00.57
200-yard IM
1. Regan Richardson (Maize South) 2:07.35
2. Sam Broberg (Maize) 2:22.20
3. Dominic Espinoza (Derby) 2:25.94
50-yard Free
1. Rylan Bally (Maize South) 23.52
2. Levi Eck (Maize South) 24.09
3. Simon Hodge (Newton) 24.25
1-meter diving
1. Benjamin Helus (Buhler) 337.40
2. Blayne Lock (Derby) 310.05
3. Payton Frees (Buhler) 294.00
100-yard Butterfly
1. Rylan Bally (Maize South) 1:00.79
2. Jarad Hays (Derby) 1:01.22
3. Fabrizio Quiroz (Maize South) 1:02.43
100-yard Free
1. Will McCabe (Derby) 47.73
2. Luke Taylor (Maize) 51.99
3. Demitrius Dixon (Maize) 53.25
500-yard Free
1. Brendan Swindle (Derby) 5:38.18
2. Simon Rocco (Derby) 6:11.60
3. William Trumpp (Buhler) 6:32.37
200-yard Free Relay
1. Maize South 1:34.12
2. Derby 1:34.51
3. Buhler 1:39.83
100-yard Backstroke
1. Kooper Johnson (Maize) 59.07
2. Jared Hays (Derby) 1:04.23
3. Sam Broberg (Maize) 1:05.61
100-yard Breaststroke
1. Will McCabe (Derby) 1:03.36
2. Regan Richardson (Maize South) 1:04.69
3. Luke Taylor (Maize) 1:08.50
400-yard Free Relay
1. Maize South 3:29.46
2. Maize 3:33.16
3. Derby 3:36.84
CAMPUS MEET TEAM RESULTS (JAN. 21)
1. Wichita Collegiate 373
2. Winfield 290
3. Derby 274
4. Campus 269
5. Independent 163
6. Coffeyville 131
7. El Dorado 121
8. Circle 37
DERBY INVITATIONAL TEAM RESULTS (JAN. 18)
1. Derby 598
2. Buhler 402
3. Newton 299
4. Great Bend 225
5. Hutchinson 188.5
6. Campus 163.5
7. El Dorado 92
8. Coffeyville 91