One could point a finger at a total script change offensively, but Derby (7-3) saw arguably its biggest weakness exploited in the McPherson Invitational Tournament semifinals.
A 35-31 Derby halftime lead fell quickly as Lawrence Free State went into cruise control with its half-court offense, finishing off a 67-51 win.
Miles Branch (6-foot-6), Andrew Piper (6-foot-3) and DK Middleton (6-foot-3) controlled the paint as it finished the game 19-of-28 inside the 3-point line.
Middleton scored a game-high 22 points, while Derby was led by 11 points from sophomore Amari Thomas.
“We have to get more efficient against big, strong teams in the half court,” coach Brett Flory said. “It’s hard to score against them because they’re just so long. Their point guard would be the tallest guy on our team.”
Derby did shoot 56.5 percent from the field in the first half, including 6-of-10 from 3-point range.
Thomas scored nine of his 11 in the first half, helping Derby build its biggest lead of 35-27 with 1:08 remaining in the first half.
However, its offensive went quiet in the final two periods.
“We were in a position where we could have potentially been up double digits,” Flory said. “Before halftime, we did a couple of silly things and it was cut to four. They’re a great team and they played well in the second half.”
Three reach double figures as Derby smashes Topeka Seaman
Senior Nick Bonner scored a career-high 20 points and was joined by teammates Isaac Ray (13) and Jacob Karsak (12) in double figures in Derby's 77-58 over Topeka Seaman.
The Panthers set a new program record in 3-point shooting, hitting 15-of-31 in the game. It also tied a McPherson Invitational Tournament record that was set by Maize in 2017.
Semifinals vs. Lawrence Free State (Jan. 24)
LAWRENCE FS: 12 19 17 19— 67
DERBY: 12 23 7 9— 51
FIREBIRDS: Middleton 22, Yoder 12, Piper 12, Branch 11, Downing 6, Durland 4.
PANTHERS: Thomas 11, Bonner 8, Ray 6, Washington 6, Karsak 6, Adler 5, Barger 4, J. Clemons 3, Chadwick 2.
Quarterfinals vs. Topeka Seaman (Jan. 23)
T. SEAMAN: 13 9 20 16— 58
DERBY: 23 18 18 18— 77
VIKINGS: Bonne 13, Kobuszewski 12, Brewer 9, Patterson Jr. 8, Zeferjahn 5, Foster 4, Cowan 4, Finley 3.
PANTHERS: Bonner 20, Ray 13, Karsak 12, Adler 8, Chadwick 5, J. Clemons 4, Washington 3, Araujo 2, Barger 2, Thomas 2.
MCPHERSON INVITATIONAL TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE & RESULTS (Jan. 23-25)
Thursday, January 23
Bishop Carroll 70, Wichita North 43
Blue Valley 64, McPherson 58
Derby 77, Topeka Seaman 58
Lawrence Free State 53, Junction City 38
Friday, January 24
SEMIFINALS: Lawrence Free State 67, Derby 51
SEMIFINALS: Bishop Carroll vs. Blue Valley
Junction City 67, Topeka Seaman 62 (OT)
McPherson 67, Wichita North 48