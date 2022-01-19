Derby caught fire with a 30-point third quarter to improve to 5-3 on the season with a 76-54 win over Newton on Jan 14.
The win didn’t come without its share of adversity, as senior Jameer Clemons was unavailable after picking up two technical fouls in the win over Campus on Jan. 11. The Panthers would have to find a way to win without one of its leading scorers and prominent character leaders.
“The main concern [without Clemons] is that he always provides us energy and leadership, and I thought the guys were pretty focused and locked in,” head coach Brett Flory said. “Between the Campus game and the McPherson tournament, this could have been a rat poison game where it would be easy to take the bait and not be ready to play … I thought we played pretty well.”
The Panthers relied on the three-ball and shots inside to help fill the gap. Junior Kaeson Fisher-Brown led the Panthers with a 20-point night as Derby hit 16 threes to keep the lead for the majority of the game.
Fisher-Brown got help from senior Trent Parke and senior Deshawne Titus. Parke scored 17 points while Titus got 14 on the night.
“Guys are getting into their roles now, and we still take some quick shots when we need to trust the pass a little bit more,” Flory said. “When the ball moves, and we take care of the ball, although we didn’t do a great job in the first half, we are getting pretty good looks [at the basket].”
Derby jumped out to an early 19-12 lead in the opening quarter. The Railers inched closer in the second half by getting shots inside the paint, but Derby held a 30-23 lead at the break.
The Railers pulled within four (30-26) to start the second half, but the Panthers had an answer to keep a comfortable lead and used the three-ball and open cut and shots inside to score 30 in the third quarter.
It was a simple adjustment for the Panthers to jump out to a hot second half using the three-ball and moving the ball.
“We were taking what they were giving us,” Flory said. “They were really loading the paint and keeping them in front of us. We didn’t have much of a choice but to do that because it was available … At half, we made an adjustment to move the ball slot to slot, skip pass and that opened a few things up.”
That 30-point quarter was crucial as Newton hung in the game with a 23-point quarter. The Panthers continued to have success from three and kept the distance to secure the win.
The Panthers are feeling confident after a 2-0 week and sitting at 4-1 in league play. Derby has won four of its last five games since returning from winter break and five of the last six using gritty team performances, solid defense, and clutch shooting.
Derby’s next challenge is taking that momentum into the midseason tournament in McPherson from Jan. 20-22.
“We are doing a lot of good things now,” Flory said. “We had a lot of things going on early in the year, and we were not as sharp as we wanted to be.”
NEWTON 12 11 23 8 54
DERBY 19 11 30 16 76
RAILERS: Slechta 12, Carr 12, Dorrell 11,
Petz 9, Castro 6, Entz 4.
PANTHERS: Fisher-Brown 20, Parke 17, Titus 14, Metzger 9, Thomas 7, Shields 4, Brown 3, Chadwick 1, Nikolov 1.
Second half spark pushes Derby past Campus
Derby basketball was in desperate need of a spark heading into the second half against Campus on Jan. 11.
The spark came from nine second-half points by sophomore Dallas Metzger as the Panthers rode a 22-point fourth quarter to defeat the Colts 67-64.
Metzger hit key threes down the stretch for the Panthers to give Derby strong momentum in the second half.
“I think this team is going to be one of those teams that is going to have a different guy [stepping up] almost every night,” Flory said. “… Dallas got an opportunity in the second half tonight and was absolutely lights out from the perimeter, which was the spark we needed.”
Fisher-Brown continued his hot stretch with a team-high 13 points. Fisher-Brown got a lot of help as the Panthers got balanced scoring. Metzger, Parke and senior Amari Thomas finished with nine points each.
The rest of the Panther scorers combined for 27 points, which provided the added edge.
The Colts were led by junior Zion Young, who led all scorers with 24 points. Sophomores Andrell Burton Jr. and Kaason Thomas finished with 13 and 12 points, but outside of the main three, Campus scorers combined for 15 points.
Derby struggled to limit Campus in the first half as the Colts took a 29-26 lead into the break. The Panthers made a crucial defensive adjustment to limit drives inside.
“We made a couple of minor defensive tweaks to stay in front of them a little bit better,” Flory said. “They are super athletic and really good drivers. In the first half, we weren’t doing a good job of staying in front.”
Young was nearly the lone source of offense in the second half for Campus, with 18 of the 25 points as the Panthers found success after the defensive adjustments, especially in the final quarter.
Derby took over in the second half that featured a 22-point fourth quarter to take the lead and seal the win.
CAMPUS 16 13 20 15 64
DERBY 12 14 19 22 67
COLTS: Young 24, Burton Jr. 13, Thomas 12, Howard 6, Jay 3, Pearce 2, Whitson 2, Knight 2.
PANTHERS: Fisher-Brown 13, Metzger 9, Thomas 9, Parke 9, Clemons 7, Titus 5, Samè 5, Shields 5, Brown 3, Nikolov 2.