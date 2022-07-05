Derby basketball gets a short window to work together as a team in the summer. Between other sports, vacations and the competitive circuit, there are few times the whole team can compete together, but it still provides a dedicated time to lay some of the groundwork for the season.
This offseason, the team had a productive June together and ended the summer with an undefeated run to win the bracket against top area talent at the Friends University Team Camp. The Panthers won seven games in three days and saw production from all eight players.
The team camp fell during Derby football camp, so the Panthers were without some top players, but it only gave younger talent some exposure to varsity basketball.
“It was really good for our chemistry,” head coach Brett Flory said. “… We were able to play some young kids off the bench who came in and did unbelievably well for their first varsity experience. I thought the starting five we had that week also got some great continuity with each other. It was a lot of fun building some chemistry. We figured out a lot of things so we can hit the ground running come November.”
Flory said every player made an impact during the camp, but Kaeson Fisher-Brown separated himself from the field and was the best player all week.
The upperclassmen have shown a lot of growth in the offseason and are determined to become quality leaders on a team that loses six seniors.
“Our senior class is really determined to provide some leadership and have been terrific this summer,” Flory said. “Kaeson has been extremely vocal, and I think everyone who was a part of our group last year is determined to be a lot better than last year.”
The Panthers used June to experiment with different lineups and offensive sets to add to their identity. It provides a space to lay the groundwork for the fundamentals of the kind of team Derby wants to become when the winter sports practices begin.
Flory was really pleased with the chemistry developed in June, and competing together in a top tournament helped that growth.
“We still coach to win; we want to win because winning is a habit,” Flory said. “But at the same time, it is a balance because you want chemistry and roles to develop as you play. That is not something you can force. It is something you figure out. I was really pleased with our growth in that area this June.”
As the calendar flips to July, many Derby players will work individually on their game with competitive ball across the Wichita area. Coach Flory makes it a point for his players to be the hardest working guys on the floor.
“I tell them when they go play for teams in the spring and July to make sure they are the hardest working guys on the team,” Flory said. “If our guys are competing to win, they will be getting better regardless of who they are playing or the system they are running. That is the main thing. We want our kids to be coachable competitors when they are out on the circuit and make sure there is a difference between kids from Derby and some other kids.”