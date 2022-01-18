Derby boys varsity bowling took first by 124 points at the Hutchinson Triangular on Jan. 14. The Panthers averaged 230 points per game to finish with a team score of 2767. Jason Miller led Derby with the highest series at 727, the second-highest behind Brody Ummel of Hutchinson at 753.
Miller also posted the second-highest game at 267 behind Nathan Frees from Salina South, who had 279 in his second game. Dawson Baumgartner finished fourth overall with a 655 series that included a 232 in the third game. Colby Hedden took fifth overall, scoring a 648 series, and never scored below 200 in all three games. Alex Hedden took sixth overall with a 647 series, while Braden Boswell finished seventh with a 645 series. Tyler Huffman rounded out the Derby scoring with a 12th-place finish with a 602 series.
As the smallest roster in the triangular, the Derby girls finished third with 1540 total points. Morgan Hedding led the Panthers with a 515 series, which was sixth overall. Salina South took first with 2299 points and had the top three individual bowlers led by Aviana Ordonez with a 619 series.
BOYS STANDINGS
1. Derby 2767
2. Salina South 2643
3. Hutchinson 2590
INDIVIDUAL BOWLER RESULTS
1. Brody Ummel (Hutchinson) 753
2. Jason Miller (Derby) 727
3. Nathan Frees (Salina South) 666
4. Dawson Baumgartner (Derby) 655
5. Colby Hedden (Derby) 648
6. Alex Hedden (Derby) 647
7. Braden Boswell (Derby) 645
12. Tyler Huffman (Derby) 602
GIRLS STANDINGS
1. Salina South 2299
2. Hutchinson 1949
3. Derby 1540
INDIVIDUAL BOWLER RESULTS
T1. Aviana Ordonez (Salina South) 619
2. Nina Frees (Salina South) 603
3. Rylee Lambeth (Salina South) 572
4. Chloe Glaser (Hutchinson) 546
5. Cassidy Goans (Hutchinson) 518
6. Morgan Henning (Derby) 515
10. Dakota Rotramel (Derby) 437
13. Lacey Baney (Derby) 366
15. Dailyn Calloway (Derby) 222