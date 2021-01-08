It’s hard to find a perfect remedy for losing a starting point guard.
Yet as Derby played its second game in the absence of Maryn Archer, it saw stretches of what it likely has to be if it can’t have its sophomore on the floor. It outlasted host Maize South, 45-35, to win its opening game of the second semester.
The win helped rinse the taste of its 41-29 loss to Maize Dec. 22, which broke a streak of 42-straight AVCTL-I wins and eight consecutive victories at home.
“Some of that rust was shooting short on shots and maybe not making a crisp pass here or there,” coach Jodie Karsak said. “Overall, I was really pleased and I thought we got better.”
Seeing its lead dwindle to 23-14 at halftime, Derby scored 10 of the first 12 points of the third quarter and kept Maize South at bay.
Junior Tatum Boettjer and sophomore Addy Brown scored the first 10 points of the second half, helping it open its biggest lead of the game, 38-18, with 2:10 remaining in the third quarter.
“She’s so smart, she’s physical and she’s a competitor,” Karsak said of Brown. “You put all of that together… she’s playing more like an upperclassmen right now.”
Karsak said senior Derryana Cobbins is carving an even larger identity as its point guard, facilitating its offense now and more possibly more in the weeks ahead.
“As a point guard, tempo is so important,” Karsak said. “It’s hard to learn… In the last couple of practices, I’ve talked with Derryana about needing to ‘get it and go’.”
Derby put an almost solid cap over the basket for any Maverick not named Avery Lowe or Dekeira Clay. A span of almost 16 minutes held nothing but baskets from the duo, allowing its opposition to take hold of the league contest.
An 11-2 Maize South run cut the game back to nine points with 39 seconds left, but Derby held off its rally.
“We’re just so new and we’ve had some adversity,” Karsak said. “How will we respond? Coming back after Christmas, we’ve gotten better.”
DERBY: 13 10 15 7— 45
MAIZE SOUTH: 7 7 5 16— 35
LADY PANTHERS: Brown 18, Boettjer 11, Cobbins 9, Roland 5, Schomp 2.
MAVERICKS: Clay 15, Lowe 13, McCann 3, Uehling 2, Kennedy 1.