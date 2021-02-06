A running clock against a perennial state power? Derby says yes.
Junior Trent Parke scored a career-high 26 points, sparking Derby’s 72-43 rout of visiting McPherson. It was its second loss of 29 points this season and it ties for the largest margin against over the last four years.
The win gives Derby a 4-0 record on its home floor and it evens its season total to 5-5.
“It has been great to see our guys, over the last week, rally around each other and become more of a team,” coach Brett Flory added.
An uncharacteristic year by Bullpup (6-7) standards yielded an uncharacteristic result.
Derby’s defense obliterated an undermanned McPherson roster. Its traditional ‘havoc’ pressure, which has been installed more heavily over the last two weeks, stuck nearly seven minutes between field goals in the first half.
While Derby’s lead was only at 11 at the time, it ballooned to 19 at halftime and never closed within 15 points.
Parke, who hit six 3s for the game, dropped eight points in the final 1:11 of the third quarter. The 32-point margin was Derby’s biggest of the night.
“Trent deserved to have a night like this,” Flory said. “… Throughout our difficult times, he has been an unbelievable teammate and did everything he could to help our team defensively.”
MCPHERSON: 13 9 6 15— 43
DERBY: 13 28 19 12— 72
BULLPUPS: Madron 14, Dukes 8, Alexander 7, Gibbs 4, Elliott 4, Pyle 3, Alvord 3.
PANTHERS: Parke 26, Williams 10, Ray 8, Titus 8, Clemons 3, Barger 5, Nikolov 5, Thomas 5, Chadwick 2.