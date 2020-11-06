Was the script supposed to be written in any different way?
Playing its final game inside the confines of the current Panther Stadium, Derby dished out what its previous 40 opponents have felt when traveling inside the 67037 zip code.
Senior wide receiver Reid Liston and sophomore running back Dylan Edwards scored three touchdowns apiece in Derby’s 48-28 win over Gardner-Edgerton.
It gives the Panthers 41 consecutive wins on their home field and a 50-2 mark since the beginning of the 2013 season. Derby (6-2) will now travel to Lawrence (9-0) next Friday for a date in the Class 6A sectionals.
“The way our kids [and coaches] prepared was amazing,” coach Brandon Clark said. “They were that way in practice this week too and I was very proud of them. It was a total team effort.”
Gardner-Edgerton was understandably beating its chest as it forced a 3-and-out on Derby’s opening drive. However, it was put in its own hole as senior linebacker and punter Luke Stewart pinned it on its own 8-yard line.
Three plays later, Stewart also blocked the Trailblazer punt and Liston recovered to give Derby a 7-0 lead with 8:55 left in the first quarter.
“All credit to Luke for that one,” Liston said. “I might have to buy him Sonic after that one. It was all up hill from there and we put our foot down.”
The Trailblazers hoped to answer on the ensuing drive, but junior defensive back Corey Akins contested an Asher Weiner fourth-down pass that fell incomplete in the end zone.
Senior quarterback Lem Wash found Liston just seven seconds in to the second quarter to give Derby a 14-0 lead. While Gardner-Edgerton was later able to force a Wash fumble and take it for a 41-yard score, it was its only taste of the end zone until the fourth quarter.
After scoring on the fumble, Gardner-Edgerton hoped to take another cut of Derby’s momentum after stopping Wash short on fourth down at its own 32. Derby’s defense, however, would answer again. Deciding to attempt a fourth-down conversion, Akins stopped the play short and turned the ball back over to his offense at the Gardner-Edgerton 41-yard line.
“From the coaches to the game plans, we’ve just gotten better every single week,” senior linebacker Coleson Syring said. “Even those two weeks we had off [due to COVID quarantine], we got into film and with all the work and preparation we’re doing, it’s leading up to everything we’re doing now.”
Back-to-back touchdowns from Edwards broke opened a 28-7 lead with 4:41 remaining in the first half. Hoping to claw its way into Derby territory, another 4th-down pass play came up short inside Gardner-Edgerton territory.
Wash made the Trailblazer defense pay as he found sophomore Caleb Brown for a 31-yard touchdown pass.
“There is no stopping Lem,” Liston said. “I don’t expect anything less from at this point. It’s all up hill from here.”
Weiner completed three fourth-quarter touchdown passes, but it was too little too late for the visiting Trailblazers.
Trailing 42-7 to start the fourth quarter, Weiner found running back Garrett Bregmann to break the offensive shutout for Gardner-Edgerton.
After a 61-yard run from Wash and 23-yard score from Edwards, Derby put its finishing touches on a sixth-straight trip to sectionals.
DERBY: 7 28 7 6— 48
GARDNER-EDGERTON: 0 7 0 21— 28
1Q—
D: Liston blocked punt recovery (Simmons kick)… 7-0
2Q—
D: Liston 15-yard pass from Wash (Simmons kick)… 14-0
GE: Reynolds 41-yard fumble recovery (PAT good)… 14-7
D: Edwards 5-yard run (Simmons kick)… 21-7
D: Edwards 11-yard run (Simmons kick)… 28-7
D: Brown 31-yard pass from Wash (Simmons kick)… 35-7
3Q—
D: Liston 13-yard pass from Wash (Simmons kick)… 42-7
4Q—
GE: Bregmann 4-yard pass from Weiner (PAT good)… 42-14
D: Edwards 23-yard run (PAT no good)… 48-14
GE: Pritchard 26-yard pass from Weiner (PAT good)… 48-21
GE: Cassida 14-yard pass from Weiner (PAT good)… 48-28
DERBY TEAM STATISTICS
Passing: Lem Wash, 11-14-140-3; Brock Zerger, 0-1-0-0-1
Rushing: Lem Wash, 12-105; Dylan Edwards, 10-69-3; Reid Liston, 1-13; Brock Zerger, 2-6; Derek Hubbard, 3-(-4)
Receiving: Reid Liston, 7-94-2; Caleb Brown, 1-26-1; Travon Rose, 1-7; Drake Thatcher, 1-7; Mercer Thatcher, 1-6