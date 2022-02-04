The Panthers entered the matchup against McPherson looking to avenge a 51-48 loss to the Bullpups in the opening game of the McPherson Invitational Tournament on Jan. 20.
The Panthers (8-6) struggled from the floor in the first matchup, going 15-45, including a dismal 4-25 from three, but had the ball with a chance to tie the game.
Roles were reversed on Feb. 4 as the Panthers held a 55-51 lead with just under a minute remaining in the ballgame.
"It was a great win, especially after not performing as well down the stretch [against Hutchinson] that was big for us," head coach Brett Flory said. "It was a tough one because we were not able to practices at all for the last couple of days and had less preparation than we normally get."
The Panthers hit key free throws in the stretch and maintained a late lead to split the season series with McPherson (8-6) with a 58-52 win.
Senior Jameer Clemons got the Panthers rolling with a 23 point night. A majority of his points came off of his seven steals.
Turnovers played a critical role in the contest as the Bullpups turned the ball over 20 times. Derby forced 17 steals on the night led by Clemons.
Senior Amari Thomas stepped up big under the basket for the Panthers with 14 points and seven rebounds. Thomas picked up a huge rebound on a missed free throw attempt late in the game to help the Panthers keep the ball.
"Thomas made some huge shots when we were struggling offensively and one of the biggest plays he made was a rebound on a missed free-throw late," Flory said. "Jameer is a fierce competitor and was everywhere at once on defense for us and made some big shots for us as well."
McPherson outrebounded Derby 30-26, but the production on the board kept a lot of second-chance opportunities for points.
The Bullpups entered the matchup shorthanded, missing senior Seth Madron, its leading scorer for the Bullpups with 27 in the previous contest.
Sophomore Cory Muelher led the Bullpups with 21 points on the night as McPherson finished the night shooting 54 percent from the floor.
Derby led 15-12 after a hard-fought opening quarter but went ice cold from the floor with only five points in the half and did not score in the final four minutes of the quarter.
McPherson was able to take and build the lead heading into the break with a 13-5 run to send the second quarter led by 12 points by Muehler.
The Derby defense tightened in the second half and forced several turnovers to take the lead and stay in the game.
McPherson was able to take a 39-35 lead in the final second of the third quarter, but Clemons hit a three at the third-quarter buzzer to stop the bleeding and enter the final quarter trailing 39-38.
Neither team was able to get the knockout punch late in the game with three lead changes and three ties. With the game tied at 48 apiece and three minutes left, the Panthers went on a 6-0 run down the stretch to take a 54-48 lead.
The Panthers were able to hold the ball down the stretch and force empty McPherson possessions with key rebounds to seal the win.
DERBY 15 5 18 20 58
MCPHERSON 12 15 12 13 52
PANTHERS: Clemons 23, Thomas 14, Fisher-Brown 7, Metzger 6, Titus 4, Parke 2, Shields 2.
BULLPUPS: Muehler 21, Kanitz 10, Miller 11, Pyle 8, Ediger 2 Thompson 1.