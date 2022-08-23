Due to the excessive heat, coaches have to adjust practice time outside and amount of rest breaks. Football is required to limit protective equipment during warmer days, which limits what the team can do during practice.
The first few weeks of fall sports bring a special excitement around Derby High School, but battling the late August heat is the biggest challenge for many outdoor sports. KSHSAA has set several recommendations for coaches to follow to adjust to the heat and humidity levels.
All outdoor activities follow a chart for activity modification based on a combination of heat and humidity. Most of these modifications limit practice time outside, require a minimum number of rest breaks and amount of equipment that should be allowed. In the past, schools had to observe the forecast and manually decipher the heat and humidity level, which might not have been the most accurate reading. This season, KSHSAA provided schools with the tools to get a more accurate reading using the Wet Bulb Globe Thermometer.
The thermometer considers the air temperature, relative humidity, wind speed, sun angle and cloud cover to provide a reading. KSHSAA recommends the WBGT levels be recorded anytime the temperature is above 80 degrees and must be taken at the site of the activity. It must be recorded 30-60 minutes before starting the event and every 30 minutes throughout the activity, which can be moved inside at any time.
When the reading is under 79.9 degrees, the standard guides can be followed. There are increased modifications in the yellow zone (80-84.6), orange zone (84.7-87.7) and red zone (87.8-89.7). If the thermometer reaches over 89.8 degrees, no outdoor activity is allowed and must be delayed until the temperature reaches a cooler level. This “black zone” applies to both practice and competitions.
USD 260 Activities Director Russell Baldwin said the biggest benefit to the Wet Bulb Thermometer is that it eliminates the gray area between the zones.
The first day of fall sports this season did not get the ideal start many anticipated due to the temperature easily placing Derby inside the black zone. The excessive heat forced several teams to adjust practice times across all outdoor activities. Football practiced at 5:30 a.m., tennis opted to move inside the gym and soccer delayed practice until the evening to avoid a complete cancellation.
One of the challenges that comes with adjusting the practice schedules is the unpredictability of Kansas weather; the adjustment could come at any moment, which limits what coaches can plan. It can throw off parent schedules for players that need to be picked up.
“We can kind of predict what the weather is going to look like in a week, but you never really know,” Baldwin said. “The difficult part is having to adjust practices because that can throw off parent schedules. It is a challenge for coaches, too, because either you cut practices and move inside, or you just have to adjust to the morning or later in the afternoon.”
Baldwin said his coaches have always done a fantastic job dealing with the excessive heat and encouraging athletes to do what they need to stay healthy.
“Even before we had the thermometer, our coaches were really good at adjusting to the heat,” Baldwin said. “We are in a different time period from decades ago when coaches said ‘water is for the weak.’ Our coaches know the importance of water intake during practice and overnight to come back ready the next day.”
As the fall sports heat up, the weather will cool down, but having the tools to get an accurate reading is beneficial to ensure the safety of the athletes.
“This wet bulb thermometer is just another tool to be as safe as possible with the kids,” Baldwin said. “Our coaches were always good at understanding what is best for the kids and have done the tests and certifications. It will just give us one more thing to help us be a little more cautious because the forecast isn’t always right. There is a formula, but the bulb will be more accurate in telling us where we are in each zone.”
Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates.