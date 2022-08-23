Fall practices

Due to the excessive heat, coaches have to adjust practice time outside and amount of rest breaks. Football is required to limit protective equipment during warmer days, which limits what the team can do during practice.

The first few weeks of fall sports bring a special excitement around Derby High School, but battling the late August heat is the biggest challenge for many outdoor sports. KSHSAA has set several recommendations for coaches to follow to adjust to the heat and humidity levels.

All outdoor activities follow a chart for activity modification based on a combination of heat and humidity. Most of these modifications limit practice time outside, require a minimum number of rest breaks and amount of equipment that should be allowed. In the past, schools had to observe the forecast and manually decipher the heat and humidity level, which might not have been the most accurate reading. This season, KSHSAA provided schools with the tools to get a more accurate reading using the Wet Bulb Globe Thermometer.

KSHSAA has provided recommendations for activity modification based on the reading from the Wet Bulb Globe Thermometer.

