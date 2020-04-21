Derby signing day 2020
By ADAM SUDERMAN sports@derbyinformer.com

Derby senior Danika Sinclair (middle) is joined by parents Leslie (left) and Ronnie (right) as she signed her letter of intent to play volleyball at Manhattan Christian College. Due to the social-distancing rules of COVID-19 and school buildings being closed, the signing was held in her home driveway. Other Derby athletes that signed on Wednesday, April 15 include Grant Adler (Cowley CC, baseball), Jalen Keener (St. Mary, volleyball), Nick Bonner (Bethel College, basketball) and Phoenix Richert (Tabor College, baseball).

