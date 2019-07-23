Derby High School announced Terrell Benton, Shaina Brock and the 1994 state championship football team will be inducted into the Derby High School Hall of Fame later this year. The inductions will take place prior to the football game against Bishop Carroll on Friday, September 27.
Benton, who is the No. 3 all-time scorer in Derby basketball history behind Chip Steven and Nyjee Wright, finished his Wichita State career as the three-point field goal leader (197). He now sits fifth in that category.
“Terrell was finally nominated this year and we jumped all over him,” USD 260 Activities Director and HOF Committee Member Russell Baldwin said. “We wanted to put him in not only because of his success at the high school level, but also going on to have great success at Wichita State.
Brock, who is a 2007 Derby graduate, played two years of softball at Baylor and Pacific. She helped Baylor reach the NCAA Super Regional as a sophomore starting pitcher. Pacific also reached the NCAA Tournament with Brock in 2011.
Derby played Lawrence High School in three-straight state championship games in 1993, 1994 and 1995. Its title team in the middle game became the first to win a championship in school history.
“What we talked about with them is the pride that Derby had from winning its first state championship,” Baldwin said. “They had been there a couple of times and couldn’t get over the hump. We also knew this year would be the 25th anniversary, so we thought it would be a really good fit.”