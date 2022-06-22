As the summer heat picks up, so does the Derby Swim Club. More affectionately known as the Derby Dolphins, the team has a familiar face in a new role for the 2022 summer season.
Sam Pinkerton is ready to help bring a summer league championship and continue the golden era of swimming in Derby.
Pinkerton is well known around Derby swim. He is currently the diving coach at Derby High School and a Panther swimming alum.
He has been around the Dolphins for a long time and swam with the club for three summers in high school. He began his coaching career with the Dolphins after graduating high school. After a brief stint in Manhattan, Pinkerton returned to Derby, where he was an assistant for three summers before taking the reins of the program this season.
“It is really cool to be in this position,” Pinkerton said. “I swam for this club; I still know a lot of the parents and kids, so it is awesome. It is really fun, and hopefully, I can feed some of these kids into the high school program and make us stronger there.”
According to Pinkerton, the Derby Dolphins are a tight-knit group that is supportive of each other. He noted an instance earlier this season where even opposing teams have noticed the character of his team.
“Just a couple of weeks ago, we were at Valley Center, and multiple different swimmers came up and told me that my team is so nice and friendly,” Pinkerton said. “That speaks to how close the team is and how much they get along.”
It is no easy task managing a team with swimmers ages 6 to 18, but Pinkerton has an army of coaches. The coaching staff has to divide and conquer to ensure each swimmer gets the proper training.
In the two-month season, it is essential to keep swimmers coming back. Pinkerton emphasizes meeting his swimmers where they are at and making swimming fun.
“We have to meet everyone where they are at and we have to ensure that they are having fun. If they are not having fun, then we are doing something wrong and are failing them as coaches because if they are having fun, they fall in love with the sport and keep coming back.”
According to Pinkerton, new competitive swimmers of all ages are joining, so he believes it is imperative to provide the proper training based on skill level and to make sure the swimmers are having fun learning how to compete.
Keeping things fresh and fun is a big aspect of the Dolphins, and Pinkerton wants to continue those moments. The swim club likes to do Fun Day Fridays, where the team gets to do something different. Pinkerton said that these activities could range from going in the lazy river to playing kickball, which is an easy way to create team bonding.
The club has typically placed well at the league meet, but as the numbers of the team have increased in the last few seasons, it opens up an opportunity to be more competitive in the league. According to Pinkerton, numbers are a big component of being competitive in summer swim, and as the team continues to grow, he hopes to make a push for the league title.
“As we continue to get bigger, I would like to start being competitive at the league meet,” Pinkerton said. “It has been a long time since the Dolphins have won the league meet, and if we continue to grow, I would like to use those numbers to be more competitive and bring home a championship.”