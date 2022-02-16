Not many people would consider Kansas to be the home state of an athlete shooting for the Winter Olympics, but it is the only thing on Tanner Worley’s mind.
After getting his start in Wichita as an inline skater, Worley was invited to switch to the ice for a spot on the US Olympic Team in the 500 and 1000-meter races and competed in the most recent Olympic trials.
The Derby alum started when he was given a chance by Joe Cotter. He was able to get some skates for $100. Worley could use the skates until he outgrew or was done with them and get his money back. In an instant, he was off to the races.
Basketball was the center of his universe as a kid, but when inline skating came along, he wanted to do both. So his mom let him split time in basketball and skating half and half after seeing his dedication to his craft.
Worley got his shot in 2010 when he got a deal to go to France and skate in competitions. He said he was a little nervous whether his mom would let him go, but once the deal was official, she was all for it, and it became a huge stepping stone in his career.
From 2010 to 2015, he went to France to compete, and in 2018, he hit the ice to try speed skating with the possibility of reaching the Olympics. Worley was ready to go and pursue his goal of being an Olympian, but a set of roadblocks slightly delayed his journey.
“In 2018, [Team USA] allowed the top two inline men and women to come and train on ice. They flew us out to Salt Lake City, and we did a camp,” Worley said. “I was ready to move out there, but my brother got in a motorcycle accident a couple of months afterward in 2019. That put a hold on everything because I had to make sure his health was good before I left.”
In January of 2020, Worley moved to Salt Lake City to train for the Olympic trials, but he only got to skate for 30 days before COVID-19 put a halt on everything, creating a lot of uncertainty in his future.
In May of 2020, Worley was able to train again but away from others and outside the facility. Skating competitions resumed in August, but a nagging stomach injury hindered Worley’s return to the ice. Worley finally returned to the ice this previous season and said it has been a blessing to be back.
Worley worked his way to the Olympic trials in Milwaukee, Wis., with a shot to reach the 2022 Olympics in Beijing.
According to Worley, the event did not have any fans due to a COVID-19 outbreak, but he still enjoyed the moment.
Worley was able to stay loose throughout the trials and did not put too much pressure on himself. Competing helped him get that experience under his belt to know what the next four years would look like.
“The Olympic trials were kind of crazy,” Worley said. “It was like a glorified time trial for us, but still to be in that moment, being on tv and hearing the commentators speak highly about you after the race, it was nothing short of a blessing, and I had a really good time. I am also looking forward to the next four years to be able to go to the Olympic trials knowing that I am going to make the team and perform at the Olympics.”
For Worley, it was a big transition switching from inline to the ice. However, he embraced the progress and accepted that he would face an uphill challenge in the transition.
“It is a big transition. People that skate or watch inline tend to think that ice and inline are the exact same thing, but I am here to tell you it is not,” Worley said. “You have to be able to tell yourself that you are okay with sucking and being the worst – like I was the best on inline for so long and to come back down to being the worst on ice and trying to work my way up. It was a humbling experience, but it was one that I enjoyed. Coming from the top and working your way up to the top just makes you hungrier to be the best again in a different sport.”
One of the biggest adjustments that Worley has made in his journey is taking care of his body and balancing his busy schedule.
“I would say [the biggest adjustment is] the eating, training, and the sleeping. We get there in the morning, skate from 7 to noon, then I go to work and come back in the afternoon for workouts, then I get to go home. It is about 10 hours of training,” Worley said. “It is like a full-time job on top of having a job and going to school, but you make it enjoyable, sacrificing all the stuff you do now. At the end of the day, once you reach your goal, it was with all the sacrifices you put out in the beginning.”
According to Worley, the techniques between inline skating and speed skating on ice are very different.
“The technique is way different between the two because it is more finesse on inline and more about power on the ice,” Worley said. “On inline, you are skating on top of the surface; on ice, you are trying to dig into the ice.”
Worley is still dedicated to his craft and plans on competing on the ice and inline speed skating this year. He knows that it is a process and embraces it and knows that he has a strong network of people around him who see his potential.
Getting to the Olympics is an aspiration, but Worley knows that the job isn’t finished after making the team. His goal is to make an impact for team USA in 2026.
“Some people get satisfied after making the team and think their job is done,” Worley said. “For me, in the next four years, my goal is not only to make the Olympic team but do damage when it comes to the Olympic times.”