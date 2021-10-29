The Derby Panthers walked off the field stunned after a blocked penalty kick with 20 seconds remaining in the first overtime period sent the regional final into another grueling overtime.
All was forgotten just eight minutes later as senior midfielder Andy Denesongkham scored off an assist from senior midfielder Caleb Day which clinched a 1-0 victory over Lawrence Free State on Oct. 28.
“Andy’s goal was exactly what we were trying to do for the first 98 minutes,” head coach Paul Burke said. “We had the ball in the box for most of the second overtime, and at one point, they were going to make a mistake.”
The wind was a factor for both teams in the contest, and Derby was forced to attack against the wind in the opening half. The defense sustained the early pressure by the Firebirds and even created its own scoring opportunities by keeping the ball low and passing it down the field.
Derby created several opportunities going with the wind in the second half but could not find the net. The Firebirds were content to control the possession when they could but could not make the final pass that would lead to an open scoring opportunity.
The defense, and senior goalkeeper, Xavier “Gato” Vaquera, have been the bread and butter of this Derby team once again stayed strong.
Sophomore Jadan Denesongkham was given the tough task of shutting down Free State’s best player and rose to the challenge.
“I don’t normally do this, but the player of the night would be Jaden,” Burke said. “Their number 20 was easily their best player, and he shut him down.”
The best opportunity to put the game away was the missed penalty kick, but the message to the team was to keep the momentum, and Derby was able to move on from that moment and respond with authority.
“The big thing was don’t lose the momentum because we were going with the wind,” Burke said. “Whatever we got out of the first overtime was a bonus because I thought that anyone who would do anything positive against that wind would be crazy.”
It was the third time in five years that the Panthers have ended Free State’s season.
The Panthers have a lot of momentum heading into their second straight quarterfinal and are looking to make the first state semifinal appearance since 2018.
“Now, you just ride the wave as long as you can,” Burke said. “This is the hard one now we are the underdog again. You get to play that underdog role, so it is a little easier to motivate.”
Derby will travel to Topeka to face an undefeated Washburn-Rural in the quarterfinal.