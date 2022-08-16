Demel Summer Softball

Kyler Demel hit .500 in the three games of the 6A state tournament as a sophomore last season and carried that confidence into her summer softball season.

As a sophomore, Kyler Demel brought positive energy into the dugout and showed plenty of potential in the postseason for the Panthers last spring. Demel hit .500 for Derby in the three games of the 6A state tournament. That confidence gained late in the high school season carried right into the summer.

Demel spent the summer playing softball nearly every weekend with her club team, the Kansas Renegades. From tournaments in Kansas City, Oklahoma and Colorado, Demel stayed busy competing against some of the best teams in the area and participating in camps in front of college coaches.

