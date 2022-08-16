As a sophomore, Kyler Demel brought positive energy into the dugout and showed plenty of potential in the postseason for the Panthers last spring. Demel hit .500 for Derby in the three games of the 6A state tournament. That confidence gained late in the high school season carried right into the summer.
Demel spent the summer playing softball nearly every weekend with her club team, the Kansas Renegades. From tournaments in Kansas City, Oklahoma and Colorado, Demel stayed busy competing against some of the best teams in the area and participating in camps in front of college coaches.
Getting to meet coaches and players from all around the country in both tournaments and camps throughout the summer was something that Demel enjoyed.
“It was a lot of fun,” Demel said. “We got to play in front of several college coaches, and I met a ton of new people outside of the state. I met people from Alaska, California, and Texas, so that was a lot of fun. It was pretty busy but fun at the same time.”
Having the opportunity to play in colorful Colorado is unique for any ballplayer. Demel said that a few locations they played at had mountains in the distance, creating a memorable scene. It also helped that the ball flew a little easier with the altitude.
Demel had the opportunity to compete in Championship CSE, which tested metrics like athletic ability, defense, throwing and hitting. At the end of the camp, the top 10 percent in each category qualified for a chance to display those metrics in front of several college coaches to be evaluated on college softball readiness.
Both Demel and fellow Derby teammate Addy Canfield participated in the event. Demel was selected for the showcase after finishing in the top 10 percent in hitting and defense.
The two teammates ranked highly at the event, and Canfield also committed to McLennan Community College earlier in the summer. Demel said it was nice to have a familiar face at the camps and tournaments.
Overall the summer experience at these camps has been beneficial for Demel to get a lot of exposure to the coaches at the next level.
“The summer was awesome,” Demel said. “It was fun, and I got a lot of reps in. It was fun meeting new people, getting better and learning a lot more things from the coaches.”
This year Demel is looking forward to beginning the recruiting process and has some visits lined up for the fall. She said she will also be going to more camps and is excited about the next season because it is when the recruiting trail intensifies.
The left-handed-hitting Demel carried a good bat for the Panthers last season and hit .304 with 13 RBIs. The biggest area of growth for her in the club season has been her ability at the plate.
“I think my biggest improvement was my hitting,” Demel said. “The past couple of years, I have hit the ball well, but this summer, I have just hit the ball a little farther and with more consistency. Hopefully, that carries into next season.”
Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer.