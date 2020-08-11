The Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail and Wichita Suburban League have begun announcing plans for their fall activity calendars.
The AVCTL, which represents 26 schools and four divisions, is proceeding as planned with its high schools and starting practices on Monday, Aug. 17. The WSL has decided to delay middle school activities and athletics until Monday, Aug. 31 with competitions beginning the week of Sept. 14.
“The big question that was coming up was, how do we get kids at the middle school level to practice all that time when they’re not in school?” Derby activities director Russell Baldwin said. “Usually, [the] KSHAA calendar might allow practice a few days before school starts, [but not this many].”
Both Derby North and Derby Middle School athletic directors Matt Trainer and Lee Pernice are actively working with other schools to rework schedules with shortened seasons. Baldwin indicated that they’re making sure any crosstown games would still be played and not impacted.
With AVCTL schools ranging from Sumner to Saline County and schools that are Class 3A to 6A, a blanket policy has been difficult to break down. However, Baldwin said they’re currently working to facilitate a committee that has representatives from each county inside the league and to decide which KSHAA considerations to implement.
Baldwin said that certain counties inside the league are exploring the possibility of only allowing two fans per participant in an event. That would include players, coaches and managers and potentially restrict crowds to 150-300 people if approved.
County health departments have influence on what schools do, but the committee is trying to implement guidelines that won’t change no matter which school is hosting.
“They’re going to come up with guidelines that no matter what county you’re in, every AVCTL school is going to follow those,” he said. “… That would allow us to have some uniformity and know that if you go to Campus on Tuesday for a soccer game, you’ll turn around and go to Salina and see the same thing.”
Due to a working relationship with the National Federation of High School Associations (NFHS), Baldwin said most if not all league schools have installed Pixellot cameras inside their gymnasiums and stadiums.
While NFHS does currently require a subscription, schools have explored covering those costs in order to allow the public to see home or away games.
“There is also a way for a school to purchase it and make it live for everyone to get on and watch it,” he said. “There are all these things we’re working through.”
Baldwin said many neighboring schools have board of education meetings on Monday, Aug. 10, allowing districts to consider any and all changes moving forward.
Schedules at the high school level still could be impacted, but Baldwin said it is still too early to tell. However, as most schools in the top two divisions of the AVCTL are 5A and 6A and the others are 3A and 4A, there won’t be much crossover in the upcoming school year.
“The similarities between those four are there and there will be uniformity in [this policy],” Baldwin said. “… We want to let parents know what it’s going to be like when we go to each school.”
With no plans to change the current schedule at this time, Baldwin said that he is hearing from host schools of Derby’s upcoming events on how they might be changed. The Derby activities director indicated he had recently received information from Emporia on an impending JV tennis tournament in August.
One of the largest events in the opening weeks of the school year is the AVCTL Preseason volleyball tournament at Hutchinson. With 14 schools scheduled to compete and KSHSAA’s recommendation to avoid playing anything larger than a triangular or quad, discussions are ongoing on how to handle this event and others once the school year begins.
With how fluid the situation has become, Baldwin also said questions remain on how schedules will be impacted if a school(s) can no longer play a game after the school year begins. He indicated that it’s on the table for KSHSAA to discuss this week and decide if a new opponent can be scheduled in that scenario.
With less than a month remaining until school, Baldwin praised the work of Derby coaches, students and custodial staff through summer conditioning and workouts. While it did come at the expense of trips and home tournaments in May, June and July, he said the proper measures were taken.
“Our student athletes, coaches and custodial staff have been phenomenal,” he said. “… Looking back, it was good that we cut some [MS and HS activities]. It allowed us to have more cleaning time.”
NOTE: All of the above plans are subject to change, pending Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail (AVCTL), Wichita Suburban League (WSL) and Kansas State Activities Association (KSHSAA) voting and restrictions. Any and all changes to these plans or any others will be covered in future Derby Informer publications and on derbyinformer.com.