Derby coaches and players watched from afar as Wichita East hung a 30-plus point win over Wichita Southeast this past week. It lit up the No. 3 team in 6A from the perimeter and did some of the same over the first 11 minutes against Derby in the AVCTL/GWAL Challenge.
Trailing 20-8 with 4:36 left in the half, the Panthers’ defense held the Blue Aces to just 18 points over the next 21 minutes of the game.
Led by nine points from seniors Ladell Clemons and Tre Washington, Derby (3-0) pulled away with a 61-53 win over Wichita East (1-2).
“Wichita East is so athletic and fast,” coach Brett Flory said. “You have to be really, really disciplined in your half-court defense and we did a pretty good job of that in the second half.”
Senior Blake Chadwick connected on a corner 3 before the break to make it a 27-24 Wichita East lead. Derby took its first lead when senior Nick Bonner drove the baseline and was fouled, making it a 32-31 game with 2:55 remaining in the third quarter.
Wichita East took a 37-36 lead into the final period, but Derby scored eight unanswered over the next three and a half minutes to take a seven-point lead.
Even though Derby was unable to hit from the field over the final five-plus minutes, it went 15-of-22 from the free-throw line over that stretch to seal the win.
DERBY: 6 18 12 25— 61
WIEAST: 13 14 10 16— 53
PANTHERS: Washington 9, L. Clemons 9, J. Clemons 8, Thomas 8, Bonner 7, Karsak 7, Ray 6, Araujo 4, Chadwick 3.
BLUE ACES: Williams 16, King 15, Alford 8, Reed 8, Smith 5, Kemp 1.
Karsak’s late 3 sinks McPherson
Is it possible one shot can represent so much?
As Jacob Karsak toed the 3-point line in the final minute, the senior had the chance to not only erase more of the disappointment of missing his junior season. It also represented an opportunity for to win a game that fell out of grasp more often than not one year ago.
The senior drilled his look from the top of the key and Derby (2-0) rallied for a 57-53 win over McPherson (1-2). Classmate Tre Washington scored a team-high 23 points, including 14 in the second half.
“We grinded and we fought,” coach Brett Flory said. “We hung in there, hung in there and made a shot and got a stop when we needed it. That’s what we’ll have to do.”
While the senior got the ball in the final minute, he said it was a culmination of his team rallying back from a double-digit deficit early in the third quarter.
Leading 26-25 at halftime after a Washington buzzer beater, McPherson jumped out on an 11-0 run to take a 36-25 lead with 4:52 remaining in the third quarter.
Derby made an immediate dent courtesy of Washington and sophomore guard Jameer Clemons. The tandem combined to make it a 37-34 game just 80 seconds later.
“We’ve got some great bench players,” Karsak said. “[Sophomore Amari Thomas and Jameer] came off the bench and gave us some huge energy… they don’t do that, that [deficit] maybe grows to 15 points.”
Also capitalizing was Thomas, who had two three-point plays to aid the Derby rally.
A Washington 3 made it a three-point deficit heading into the fourth quarter. The senior guard followed a pair of free throws from classmate Ladell Clemons to give Derby a 50-49 lead with 2:38 remaining.
Washington broke a 50-50 tie with the first of two runners in the lane, but Seth Madron answered with a 3 to make it 53-52 Bullpups with just under a minute remaining.
In what could have become a ‘here-we-go-again’ moment, Karsak drove out any doubts of seeing another late lead crumble.
“He’s waited a long time for that moment,” Flory said. “He stepped forward in that moment.”
MACPH: 8 17 15 13— 53
DERBY: 10 16 11 20— 57
BULLPUPS: Madron 18, Stufflebean 18, Courtney 7, Schmid 4, Alexander 3, Elliot 2, S. Pyle 1.
PANTHERS: Washington 23, Thomas 8, Karsak 8, Ray 5, J. Clemons 5, Chadwick 3, Bonner 3, L. Clemons 2.
Three reach double figures in Derby’s blowout vs. Ark City
The 24 hours prior to Derby’s season opener offered an unexpected surprise.
Head coach Brett Flory and his staff were informed of a one-game suspension for nearly the entire Ark City varsity roster. What that meant for their opponent remained to be seen at that point, but it didn’t alter the Panthers’ hopes of a quick start to their 2019-20 season.
Junior forward Isaac Ray led four Derby players in double figures in its 86-30 win over Ark City. Senior Tre Washington and sophomores Amari Thomas and Jameer Clemons all added 10 points.
“We got a lot of bodies on the floor and shared the ball great all night,” Flory said. “We really passed the ball well and we need to clean up our rebounding and missed layups, but I loved the way that we were unselfish with the ball.”
Derby and its roster tormented a youthful Ark City lineup, scoring 46 points off of 31 turnovers. The Bulldogs also didn’t match a bark with their early bite, witnessing an early 5-4 lead quickly turn into a 31-6 deficit after the opening eight minutes.
The Panthers scored 27 unanswered points before the Bulldogs could knock down a pair of 3s midway through the second quarter.
All but one of Derby’s 14 players that saw the floor scored in its season-opening win.
“This team is going to hang its hat on the [defensive] end,” Flory said. “With this group’s depth and athleticism, they should be able to really be a good defensive team.”
DERBY: 31 21 17 17— 86
AKCTY: 6 10 9 5— 30
PANTHERS: Ray 14, Thomas 10, J. Clemons 10, Washington 10, Parke 9, L. Clemons 8, Karsak 7, Shields 5, Bonner 4, Titus 3, Barger 2, Purvis 2, Araujo 2.
BULLDOGS: Pierce 8, Skibbe 6, Zimmerman 5, Clark 5, Schauf 2, Bucher 2, Klotz 1, Harper 1.