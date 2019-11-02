With an offense that was averaging nearly 420 yards per game, Derby isn’t stranger to see the unit find the end zone early and often.
It was its defense and special teams, however, that carried the weight in the Week 9 playoff opener. The Panthers scored four touchdowns from the units, including a pair of fumble recoveries, a blocked punt and a punt return touchdown in its 69-7 win over Wichita North.
Senior defensive back Terry Ginyard scored his second touchdown off a punt return this fall and senior teammates Tyler Dorsey and Brecken Kooser each scored off the fumble recoveries.
Less than seven minutes had elapsed before Ginyard found the end zone. Just 22 seconds into the second quarter, senior wide receiver Cavion Walker caught his fifth touchdown in the last two games to make it 42-0.
The second of two touchdown runs from junior quarterback Lem Wash set up the Dorsey scoop-and-score. Following the fumble recovery, senior wide receiver Michael Johnson scored his first career touchdown on a short touchdown run.
Derby scored 63 points in the first half, surpassing its 62 first-half points that it put up against Wichita North three years ago.
The Redskins were held to 45 yards of offense on 56 plays. It was also a combined 1-of-18 on third and fourth down.
DRBY: 35 28 0 6— 69
WINTH: 0 7 0 0— 7
1Q—
D: Washington 48-yard run (Simmons kick)… 7-0
D: Kooser 20-yard fumble recovery (Simmons kick)… 14-0
D: Lindsey 31-yard blocked punt return (Simmons kick)… 21-0
D: Ginyard 57-yard punt return (Simmons kick)… 28-0
D: Wash 13-yard run (Simmons kick)… 35-0
2Q—
D: Walker 28-yard pass from Wash (Simmons kick)… 42-0
D: Wash 79-yard run (Simmons kick)… 49-0
D: Dorsey 19-yard fumble return (Simmons kick)… 56-0
D: Johnson 1-yard run (Simmons kick)… 63-0
WN: Williams III 1-yard run (PAT good)… 63-7
3Q—
N/A
4Q—
D: Edwards 4-yard run (failed 2-point try)… 69-7
DERBY TEAM STATISTICS—
Passing: Wash, 3-5-58-1-1; M. Thatcher, 1-1-19
Rushing: Washington, 3-94-1; Wash, 2-92-2; Edwards, 10-53-1; M. Thatcher, 5-16; Hamblin, 2-6; Johnson, 2-3-1
Passing: Walker, 2-48-1; D. Thatcher, 1-19; Larson, 1-10;
WICHITA NORTH TEAM STATISTICS—
Passing: Brown, 2-15-19-0-2; Williams, 0-4-0-0; Stewart, 0-1-0-0
Rushing: Williams, 20-25-1; Jackson, 4-4; Brown, 1-(-1); Stewart, 6-(-2)
Receiving: Stewart, 1-10; Simmons, 1-9