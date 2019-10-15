Complacency doesn’t have a spot in Derby’s defense.
Even as the unit has allowed just under seven points per game and 172 yards per contest, coach Brandon Clark and his staff have challenged their players to become an even faster and more physical defense.
After giving up a season-high 191 rushing yards to Hutchinson last Friday, Derby will prepare for another run-heavy offense at Campus this week. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m.
“We want to play aggressive and violent from snap to whistle,” Clark said. “… Once the ball is snapped again we better turn it on again.”
Hutchinson had one red-zone drive in last week’s game at Panther Stadium and Clark said his players made the right adjustments that they can carry into this week’s game. The Salthawks did most of their damage when finding an outside edge in the Panther defense. No team, however, has found an answer to attack Derby between tackles.
Senior defensive tackle Tyler Dorsey and junior linebacker Jack Hileman lead the Panthers in tackles with 44 and 40 stops, respectively. That includes 13 tackles for loss for the nose guard along with six sacks.
Campus is winless through six games for the first time since 2014. Playing under first-year coach Jamie Cruce, it didn’t return a single all-league player in 2019 and has been working in a flexbone offense.
Having not lost to Campus since 1988, Derby has won 48 of the last 49 games against its league foes.
While only two weeks remain in the regular season, Clark said he has reminded his players to not look ahead, but rather be in position to peak as the final 14 days progress.
“We don’t really talk about the playoffs, but we know we want to peak in week 9 [start of the postseason],” Clark said. “We said it the first week of practice, knowing from that day on, we need to start the process to peak at that time. Our kids are doing a good job of that.”
2019 DERBY FOOTBALL STATISTICS (THROUGH WEEK 6)
PASSING
Grant Adler, 43-of-68 (63%), 735 yards, 8 TD, 1 INT
Lem Wash, 13-of-24, 187 yards, 2 TD
RUSHING
Tre Washington, 85 carries, 663 yards, 12 TD
Grant Adler, 56 carries, 490 yards, 8 TD
Lem Wash, 37 carries, 368 yards, 8 TD
Dylan Edwards, 19 carries, 189 yards, 0 TD
RECEIVING
Jacob Karsak, 13 catches, 270 yards, 1 TD
Cavion Walker, 11 catches, 182 yards, 2 TD
Reid Liston, 9 catches, 135 yards, 2 TD
Tre Washington, 9 catches, 133 yards, 4 TD
Davin Simms, 7 catches, 103 yards, 0 TD
DEFENSE
Tanner Knox, 3 INT
Terry Ginyard, 2 INT
Brecken Kooser, 1 INT, 1 FR
Ladell Clemons, 1 INT
Coleson Syring, 1 INT
Daniel Archer, 2 FR
Jack Hileman, Cole Minton, Jace Jenkins, Trent Voth, Tyler Dorsey, 1 FR
TEAM STATISTICS
2,695 yards of offense (449 ypg)
1,778 rushing yards (296 ypg)
917 passing yards (152 ypg)
3rd down conversions: 18-for-37 (48%)
4th down conversions: 6-for-15 (40%)
Opponent total yards: 1035 (172 ypg)
Opponent rushing yards: 403 (67 ypg)
Opponent passing yards: 632 (105 ypg)
Opponent 3rd down: 21-for-85 (24%)
Opponent 4th down: 10-for-20 (50%)