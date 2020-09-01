Derby football and a dominant, season-opening win have become synonymous over the last five years.
With no margin of victory under 22 points since 2015, the Panthers have also made a habit of working through nearly the entirety of their roster through four quarters.
That routine could be in jeopardy when it makes the trip up the Kansas Turnpike to face defending 5A state champion, Mill Valley. The game is set to kick off at 7 p.m. from Jaguar Stadium. It’ll be broadcast live through Spectrum Sports.
“These kids are excited to play four quarters [on Friday],” Derby coach Brandon Clark said. “These seniors want to get out there and play and compete.”
What makes the defending 5A champions potent?
It’s not only its 14 returning starters, including eight on offense, but a team that has been tested in arguably the state’s toughest league, the Eastern Kansas League (EKL). Even though it made the switch to the Sunflower League in 2020, Clark knows their foe is used to seeing some of the state’s best across the line of scrimmage.
“Our guys are ready to play a team that will be competing for a state championship later in the fall,” Clark said. “It’s given them focus and they’re paying attention to all the little things in practice.”
Mill Valley set a new school record in rushing last fall, tallying 1,756 yards. That starts with returning starting quarterback Cooper Marsh and running back Quin Wittenauer. Clark said a transfer will also add to the mix at running back.
“The thing that [makes the Mill Valley offense] work is its offensive line,” Clark said of a group that has three returning starters. “They’re really big on both sides of the line of scrimmage.”
While Derby will be working in almost an entirely new receiving corps on Friday, it is taking solace in senior Reid Liston as well as returning starting quarterback Lem Wash and first-year starting running back Dylan Edwards.
Wash and the Derby offense spearheaded one of the most impressive playoff runs in state history, outscoring each of its postseason opponents 46-6 in the first half alone.
Clark said Wash had been banged up to start fall practices, but got back on the field last week. Even though Edwards only played as a backup in 2019, the longtime Derby coach said a longstanding friendship has helped eliminate any of the beginning jitters.
“Their chemistry is pretty remarkable,” Clark added.
Returning Derby offensive line starters Alex Key, Jonas Vickers and Dylan Conn will have their hands full with one of 5A’s best returning defensive linemen, Ethan Kremer. The Mill Valley senior is generating plenty of buzz at the NCAA D-II and FCS level. Leading returning tackler Kolton Jegen also steps back in at linebacker.