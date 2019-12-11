The 24 hours prior to Derby’s season opener offered an unexpected surprise.
Head coach Brett Flory and his staff were informed of a one-game suspension for nearly the entire Ark City varsity roster. What that meant for their opponent remained to be seen at that point, but it didn’t alter the Panthers’ hopes of a quick start to their 2019-20 season.
Junior forward Isaac Ray led four Derby players in double figures in its 86-30 win over Ark City. Senior and sophomore guards Tre Washington and Jameer Clemons and sophomore forward Amari Thomas all added 10 points.
“We got a lot of bodies on the floor and shared the ball great all night,” Flory said. “We really passed the ball well and we need to clean up our rebounding and missed layups, but I loved the way that we were unselfish with the ball.”
Derby and its roster tormented a youthful Ark City lineup, scoring 46 points off of 31 turnovers. The Bulldogs also didn’t match a bark with their early bite, witnessing an early 5-4 lead quickly turn into a 31-6 deficit after the opening eight minutes.
The Panthers scored 27 unanswered points before the Bulldogs could knock down a pair of 3s midway through the second quarter.
All but one of Derby’s 14 players that saw the floor scored in its season-opening win.
“This team is going to hang its hat on the [defensive] end,” Flory said. “With this group’s depth and athleticism, they should be able to really be a good defensive team.”
DERBY: 31 21 17 17— 86
AKCTY: 6 10 9 5— 30
PANTHERS: Ray 14, Thomas 10, J. Clemons 10, Washington 10, Parke 9, L. Clemons 8, Karsak 7, Shields 5, Bonner 4, Titus 3, Barger 2, Purvis 2, Araujo 2.
BULLDOGS: Pierce 8, Skibbe 6, Zimmerman 5, Clark 5, Schauf 2, Bucher 2, Klotz 1, Harper 1.