The girl’s cross country team took a 10th-place overall finish at the state championship meet at the Four-Mile Creek Resort on Oct. 30.
Sophomore Katie Hazen led the Panthers with a 19:49.3, 26th overall finish, which led to the Panthers earning an overall score of 244.
Olathe West took the team title with a team score of 52 despite not having a runner finish inside the top eight. Olathe North had three runners inside the top four – including the top two – but took second with 68 points.
Senior Vivian Kalb finished 41st overall for Derby with a 20:18.3 time. Seniors Lexi Silva (88th), Bridget McAdam (90th) and Gretta McEntire (100th) finished out their careers as part of a dominant senior class. The senior girls’ class was special as the team qualified for the state meet every season.
“The senior girls finished an amazing four years with a strong effort at the state meet,” head coach Jimmy Adams said. “We came up a little short against some powerful Kansas City schools.”
The future is certainly bright for the girls’ squad that will be returning three of the seven runners from the state squad. Hazen leads freshmen Piper Hula and Ellie Beran into a new era of Derby cross country. Hula took 59th, and Beran finished 98th in their first state appearances.
Seniors Ethan and Austin Hock wrapped up their high school cross country careers for Derby at state as individual qualifiers. Ethan Hock finished 43rd with a 17:01.7 time, and Austin Hock took 81st overall with a 17:51.3 finish.
Olathe South took the boys’ team trophy with a 70-point finish which was 30 points fewer than the runner-up Manhattan.
“I think the Hock brothers did an amazing job this weekend,” Adams said. “They were both battling some injuries and went out there and gave it everything they had. I know it didn’t end the way they wanted, but they should be able to get healthy over the winter and have outstanding track seasons.”
For many Derby cross country athletes, they will have some time to rest and prepare for the upcoming track season in the spring.
GIRLS INDIVIDUAL RESULTS
1. Anjali Hocker Singh (Olathe North) 17:45.6
2. Shea Johnson (Olathe North) 18:11.6
3. Paige Mullen (SM Northwest) 18:11.6
4. Kaylee Tobaben (Olathe North) 18:20.3
5. Grace Meyer (SM East) 18:24.0
6. Victoria Wingrove (Blue Valley) 18:29.2
7. Madeline Carter (Washburn Rural) 18:35.2
8. Bree Newport (Olathe West) 18:47.9
9. Charis Robinson (Olathe West) 18:48.2
10. Cecilia Fisher (BV Northwest) 18:48.7
26. Katie Hazen (Derby) 19:49.3
41. Vivian Kalb (Derby) 20:18.3
59. Piper Hula (Derby) 20:50.6
88. Lexi Silva (Derby) 21:59.8
90. Bridget McAdam (Derby) 22:07.6
98. Ellie Beran (Derby) 22:52.2
100. Gretta McEntire (Derby) 23:07.7
GIRLS TEAM RESULTS
1. Olathe West 52
2. Olathe North 68
3. BV Northwest 106
4. Washburn Rural 115
5. Manhattan 154
6. Lawrence Free State 158
7. SM North 198
8. SM East 203
9. SM South 210
10. Derby 244
11. Dodge City 250
12. Garden City 296
BOYS INDIVIDUAL RESULTS
1. Micah Blomker (SM North) 15:25.3
2. Wyatt Haughton (SM East) 15:40.3
3. Carter Stewart (Olathe East) 15:49.9
4. Devin Chappel (Garden City)15:56.8
5. Henry Born (SM Northwest) 15:57.1
6. Matthew Tolman (Olathe South) 16:00.9
7. Samuel Hurley (BV Northwest) 16:03.0
8. Aidan Reyna (Olathe West) 16:05.2
9. Ben Mosier (Manhattan) 16:05.7
10. Josh Caldwell (Olathe North) 16:08.9
43. Ethan Hock (Derby) 17:01.7
81. Austin Hock (Derby) 17:51.3
BOYS TEAM RESULTS
1. Olathe South 70
2. Manhattan 100
3. Olathe East 120
4. Lawrence Free State 121
5. Gardner-Edgerton 132
6. SM East 136
7. SM North 154
8. Washburn Rural 187
9. SM South 200
10. Garden City 212
11. Dodge City 234
12. Campus 269