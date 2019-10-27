Six years sat between Derby’s last two girls’ teams that went to state cross country.
Returning to Cessna Activities Center to start the postseason, coach Jimmy Adams’ squad made it back-to-back berths after claiming the regional championship.
Derby’s top five runners (53 team points) finished 21st or better, besting Wichita East by just four points.
“We knew that we had a good team building into this fall after how we finished last year,” junior Ashlyn Struble said. “We were very excited for this year and kept pushing each other. We knew we had it and after taking first at league, we knew we could [win at regionals].”
It’s only the start of what promises to be a bright future for the Panthers. Abigail Monaghan, Vivian Kalb, Gretta McEntire, Bridget McAdam and Alexis Silva are all sophomores. Derby’s only senior on Saturday was Erika Hernandez (34th, 22:32.30).
McEntire was a critical component to Derby’s regional championship, shattering a previous personal best by over two minutes.
“She had such a great PR and it really helped the team total,” Struble added of her teammate.
It was the third year that Struble finished 10th or better at regionals. Monaghan and Kalb both finished in the top three as freshmen last fall.
The last girls’ state cross country championship came in 2008. It is the only title that either program has won.
While the boys’ roster is unable to go to state and it won’t send any individual runners, Derby put a positive cap on the 2019 season.
Junior Magnus Moeder (17:52.61) cut nearly 30 seconds from his time at the AVCTL-I Championships to finish 27th. Sophomore Evan Franke (18:21.28) set a new personal record to finish 40th in the boys’ race.
Class 6A Regional Cross Country at Cessna Activities Center (Oct. 26)
GIRLS—
- Jocelyn Sosa, Garden City, 19:31.95
- Eva McKinzie, Wichita East, 19:48.43
- Kendall Shields, Wichita East, 19:58.41
- Abigail Monaghan, Derby, 20:00.61
- Serenity Larson, Dodge City, 20:02.03
- Vivian Kalb, Derby, 20:10.95
- Adela Gonzales, Campus, 20:12.58
- Madelyn Carpenter, Campus, 20:14.16
- Halle West, Liberal, 20:24.15
- Ashlyn Struble, Derby, 20:25.68
12. Gretta McEntire, Derby, 20:36.86
21. Bridget McAdam, Derby, 21:23.60
34. Erika Hernandez, Derby, 22:32.30
38. Alexis Silva, Derby, 23:03.00
TEAM SCORES:
- Derby, 53
- Wichita East, 57
- Dodge City, 59
- Campus, 96
- Garden City, 116
- Liberal, 149
- Wichita Southeast, 195
BOYS—
- Jack Walsh, Wichita East, 16:13.62
- Dylan Stoltzfus, Wichita East, 16:22.38
- Ethan Fisher, Garden City, 16:29.18
- Giovanni Valverde, Dodge City, 16:35.34
- Isaac Oquendo, Campus, 16:40.95
- Tavion Porter, Wichita South
- Daniel Zoller, Wichita East, 16:57.74
- Santiago Nunez-Gonzalez, Garden City, 16:58.17
- Jake Beauchamp, Wichita Southeast, 16:59.27
- Angel Landeros, Dodge City, 17:03.82
27. Magnus Moeder, Derby, 17:52.61
40. Evan Franke, Derby, 18:21.28
43. Isaac Brown, Derby, 18:25.05
44. Dylan Roe, Derby, 18:35.50
50. Carsen Girton, Derby, 18:58.91
60. Aidan Wells, Derby, 20:06.52
61. Nick Bonner, Derby, 20:11.38
TEAM SCORES:
- Wichita East, 35
- Garden City, 68
- Dodge City, 80
- Wichita South, 99
- Campus, 101
- Wichita Southeast, 169
- Derby, 204
- Liberal, 206
- Wichita West, 219