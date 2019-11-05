After seeing three of its runners finish inside the top 45 at state in 2018, only one accomplished the feat at the 6A state meet at Rim Rock Farm in Lawrence.
Abigail Monaghan (37th, 20:21.50) jumped eight spots from her freshman year, giving Derby its best individual finish on the way to finishing 11th (242) as a team.
Derby ran at the Rim Rock Farm Classic in late September and had three athletes run 20:40.70 or better. That included sophomore Vivian Kalb, who became the first girl in program history to run the 5K in under 20 minutes. However, just two runners clipped that mark on Saturday.
“Looking at the results from the Rim Rock Farm Classic in the middle of the year, some of the training we had them do … we pulled them away from some of those things,” coach Jimmy Adams said. “I think they were a little bit tired [last weekend].”
The silver lining to the finish is that six of the seven girls who ran in Lawrence will return in 2020. Those six also ran at state last year, giving them all two years of experience on one of the state’s toughest courses.
“They were disappointed in the outcome [at state], but they aren’t disappointed in the year,” the Derby coach said. “It was a pretty incredible run.”
Adams said he’s asked the girls to take some time off before preparing for track and field and cross country next fall.
“These girls were league and regional champions and have been to state back-to-back years,” Adams said. “It’s exciting, but I wouldn’t be myself if I didn’t say what’s next? We’ve made some great progress and we want to keep getting a little bit better.”
GIRLS INDIVIDUAL
1. Victoria Wingrove, Blue Valley, 18:24.70
2. Katie Jo Schwartzkopf, Mill Valley, 18:41.20
3. Aubree Blackman, Olathe West, 18:53.70
4. Morgan Koca, Mill Valley, 18:56.90
5. Hannah Gibson, SM South, 19:00.70
6. Alexis Dockstader, Olathe North, 19:04.20
7. Kaylee Tobaben, Olathe North, 19:06.60
8. Ava Wardlaw, Olathe West, 19:07.20
9. Sarah Whitaker, Olathe North, 19:12.00
10. Paige Mullen, SM Northwest, 19:12.10
37. Abigail Monaghan, Derby, 20:21.50
50. Vivian Kalb, Derby, 20:39.60
65. Ashlyn Struble, Derby, 20:58.90
78. Bridget McAdam, Derby, 21:17.70
97. Gretta McEntire, Derby, 22:13.80
102. Alexis Silva, Derby, 23:03.70
103. Erika Hernandez, Derby, 23:35.50
BOYS INDIVIDUAL
1. Daniel Harkin, Manhattan, 15:25.30
2. Logan Read, Olathe Northwest, 15:58.10
3. Michael Iyali, Wichita North, 15:58.50
4. Charles Johnson, Lawrence Free State, 16:00.70
5. Darius Hightower, Mill Valley, 16:09.90
GIRLS’ TEAM SCORES
1. Mill Valley, 53
2. Olathe West, 76
3. Olathe North, 81
4. Manhattan, 115
5. BV West, 148
6. Washburn Rural, 154
7. Lawrence Free State, 185
8. SM East, 214
9. SM South, 215
10. Wichita East, 247
11. Derby, 252
12. Dodge City, 260
BOYS’ TEAM SCORES
1. Washburn Rural, 86
2. Olathe South, 99
3. Mill Valley, 111
4. Manhattan, 117
5. Lawrence Free State, 124