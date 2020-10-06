Perhaps no Derby sport has seen its schedule impacted more than cross country.
After the City League initially decided to delay and/or redo its schedules for only its schools and other meets decided to limit sizes, it left coach Jimmy Adams and Derby administration scrambling to find dates for the roster.
Neither party would say it has been an ideal fall, but with less than three weeks left until regionals, the team is in arguably its best spot in years.
The girls roster is poised to make its third-straight trip to state and Adams said his boys are getting stronger as they get into October. Its
Oct. 1 trip to the Winfield Invitational was the first time under Adams that each varsity boys runner finished at 19 minutes or better.
Adams was particularly pleased with the degree of finishes given that the team had two races in three days.
“With the way we’ve been training both teams, we’re looking at a more confident group of boys too,” Adams added.
While senior Dylan Roe has been arguably Derby’s biggest catalyst through the first month of the season, he is far from alone atop its roster. Junior Austin Hock also PR’d in both races.
“I don’t think there is a clear-cut No. 1,” Adams said. “Austin has solidified himself as a No. 1 over the last two meets, but I do think the competition behind him will keep the boys all over the place in regards to where they finish as a team.”
Six Derby boys runners finished inside the top 28 of Division B in the Newton Invitational.
Sources confirmed that Derby girls’ cross country did have a positive COVID-19 case. The case, which was first reported by the Panther’s Tale at Derby High School, was identified on Sept. 25. The team did decide to not run at the Newton Invitational, but will resume practices on Monday, Oct. 5.
The girls did run in Winfield and received a boost for an already strong roster. Junior Vivian Kalb returned to the team after an injury, running her second meet of the fall. She joined freshman teammate Katie Hazen inside the top three at the meet.
“She feels way better,” Adams said. “… She was really excited to get back on the course.”
The girls had a particularly strong finish and were even missing two runners from its typical varsity lineup.
Newton Invitational (Oct. 3)
BOYS
1. Devin Chappel, Garden City, 16:52.20
2. Cody Achilles, McPherson, 17:04.70
3. Angel Landeros, Dodge City, 17:07.30
4. Austin Hock, Derby, 17:12.10
5. Brody Hoff, Garden City, 17:14.40
8. Dylan Roe, Derby, 17:43.10
22. Miles Milburn, Derby, 18:18.70
23. Ethan Hock, Derby, 18:21.40
27. Isaac Brown, Derby, 18:26.90
28. Magnus Moeder, Derby, 18:28.40
TEAM SCORES
1. Wamego, 48
2. Dodge City, 55
3. Derby, 76
4. Campus, 86
5. Garden City, 93
6. Liberal, 145
Winfield Invitational (Oct. 1)
BOYS
1. Craig Labrue, Winfield, 16:30.00
2. Camilo Tarin, Winfield, 16:32.00
3. Chase Mathews, Ark City, 16:44.00
4. Corban Priest, Winfield, 16:46.00
5. Logan Barnes, Andale, 17:03.00
7. Austin Hock, Derby, 17:17.00
10. Max Moeder, Derby, 17:44.00
12. Miles Milburn, Derby, 17:48.00
17. Dylan Roe, Derby, 17:57.00
20. Trent Padilla, Derby, 18:24.00
22. Ethan Hock, Derby, 18:32.00
TEAM SCORES
1. Winfield, 45
2. Derby, 58
3. Buhler, 62
4. Andale, 89
5. Emporia, 118
6. Labette County, 144
GIRLS
1. Katie Hazen, Derby, 19:41.00
2. Kayli Myers, Winfield, 20:06.00
3. Vivian Kalb, Derby, 21:02.00
4. Krysten Hamby, Buhler, 21:07.00
5. Abigail Monaghan, Derby, 21:11.00
6. Gretta McEntire, Derby, 21:19.00
13. Lexi Silva, Derby, 21:52.00
TEAM SCORES
1. Derby, 27
2. Winfield, 54
3. Buhler, 63
4. Rose Hill, 108
5. Andale, 111
6. Labette County, 130