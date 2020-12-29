Take a look back at stories that tell the stories of COVID-19 and Derby High School athletes.
Lady Panthers see season abruptly end after state cancellation
Published on March 18, 2020
The March 12 announcement by the Kansas State High School Activities Association (KSHSAA) put an end to all state basketball tournaments following the conclusion of the quarterfinal round.
All options were on the table as of 8:15 p.m. the evening prior. However, KSHSAA Executive Director Bill Faflick said the ‘State of Emergency’ declaration by Kansas Governor Laura Kelly and the death of a 70-year-old Wyandotte County resident were the final straws.
“Our basketball championships are really important, but when you have that [declaration] by the governor; it’ll trump just about anything else that is going on,” he added.
The immediacy of the information perplexed coach Jodie Karsak, but it sunk in once she received a call from Derby High School Activities Director Russell Baldwin.
“At that point, I was kind of like the momma hen with all her little chicks,” Karsak said. “I wondered how I would be able to protect the kids from [the news]. I really couldn’t though and I needed to let them digest it and work through the difficulty, pain and emotion of it themselves.”
Following the completion of an early dismissal on March 13 at Derby High School, Karsak, coaches and players assembled in their locker room to process what had occurred.
The emotions were heavy, but it was a much-needed debrief upon hearing their season had been cut short.
“We were fired up because we really believed this team could go and win it all,” she added.
SPRING SHOCK: Coaches react to cancellation of 2020 season
Published on March 25, 2020
Derby High School coaches participated in spring team photos understanding two realities.
The growth and concerns over COVID-19 had led to cancellation of state basketball the day before (March 12). How that would affect their sports was unknown at the time, but it was an inescapable thought. That afternoon, districts statewide began cancelling activities and practices through their upcoming Spring Break.
Four days later, Governor Laura Kelly issued an executive order for all K-12 schools, inevitably cutting off the spring season for all sports.
“I didn’t expect that [picture day] would be the last day we’d be around each other,” soccer coach Paul Burke added.
It set off a tidal wave of emotions for Kansas highschool athletes, seeing their season called off before it even began. It struck an even deeper chord for a senior class that saw events beyond athletics taken off the calendar.
While it may only take 10-15 minutes for a Senior Night ceremony, Derby’s coaches now more than ever aren’t underestimating the impact of these moments.
Much like his peers, Derby baseball coach Todd Olmstead has had struggles wrapping his mind around the news. From losing that time to his players to now working outside his classroom, the longtime coach said it’s a difficult adjustment.
“I didn’t have a job to go to every day and I didn’t get to see [my players] anymore,” he said. “I cleaned my house … I was worried about whether or not my daughter can go graduate.”
HERE THEY COME: State approves activities, athletics as planned
Published on August 5, 2020
Nearly five months after seeing high school sports endure an abrupt ending due to the threat of COVID-19, the Kansas State High School Activities Association (KSHSAA) gave its member schools the green light for the 2020-2021 fall season.
The decision came courtesy of a nearly split vote between the executive board members. The group of nine administrators reached a 5-4 decision in favor of proceeding as planned with the fall calendar.
Fall practices were allowed to begin on the originally scheduled date of Monday, Aug. 17. Games and/or tournaments began for girls golf and tennis on Friday, Aug. 21. Boys soccer and volleyball followed on Friday, Aug. 28, while football and cross country started on Sept. 2.
The decision to stay on track for Aug. 17 came roughly a week after asking the executive directors of KSHSAA to survey state superintendents on when they’re choosing to start school.
After seeing a large majority share August start dates, that didn’t go unnoticed by the executive board.
Had the motion to delay sports gone forward, there would have been modifications to the front end of schedules. Boys soccer, football, gymnastics and volleyball would have been held until Tuesday, Sept. 8. That would have cancelled the opening week of the football season and also shortened the season for each of the above sports.
Cross country and girls golf and tennis would have been allowed to start on time.
Derby High School processing days since COVID cluster began
Published on Oct. 7, 2020
The days between Sept. 28 and Oct. 7 hit close to home for all corners of Derby High School.
While faculty and students understood COVID-19 could enter the building, the reality of a cluster (as defined by the KDHE, Kansas Department of Health and Environment) still stung.
There were 10 active cases identified inside the high school by the previous Friday (Oct. 2).
Athletically, cases had been identified in freshman volleyball, girls cross country and all three levels of football.
“It was a shock,” District Activities Director Russell Baldwin said. “… When this happened with the football team, I think it was a wake-up call for our student athletes.”
Due to the positive cases and the quarantine requirements of contact tracing, Baldwin said athletes went remote to avoid loss of competition. The proximity of the postseason also sparked those plans as one contact trace potentially ended an athlete’s season.
After its decision to suspend all football-related activities at the high school, Baldwin confirmed that roughly 10 percent of the roster had been confirmed COVID-19 positive. It helped iron out plans to step away in hopes of resuming the season sooner rather than later.
“I think Coach Clark said it best and if we had to hit pause [in any one sport], we want to let these kids have the chance to finish their goals at the end of the season,” Baldwin added.