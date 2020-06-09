The spring 2020 semester and the impacts of COVID-19 won’t be forgotten any time soon.
There are, of course, seasonal sports at Derby High School, but most athletes also have club/travel sports on their résumé. Add in conditioning and the expectations of seeing each other almost every day from August to May and it’s difficult to put this saga into words.
While Reid Liston, Sophie Connor and Vivian Kalb have all relived the final days inside Derby High School since the building shut down in March, the returning athletes have also tried to find productivity amidst the unknowns.
“It definitely wasn’t easy,” Connor said. “I usually don’t stay home for a long time anyway. I usually have practice, school, work during the summer all the time. I found some solace in being at home because I had hope that everything was going to be okay eventually and this wouldn’t last forever. I just wanted to tough it out.”
Connor, who will be a senior on the volleyball team, said her dad and other parents of her teammates built a ball rebounder/return so they could individually practice drills at home. That also included a workout regimen that surpassed running totals of her past.
“I can’t even count how many runs I went on,” she said laughing. “I’ve never run before in my life … Coach Kraus sent out emails about cardio videos I could do at home. I followed those too.”
Connor and the other two athletes talked extensively about reuniting with their teammates on June 1. Derby and other neighboring districts opened up doors to summer conditioning through a set of guidelines produced by the Kansas State High School Activities Association (KSHSAA).
“It was so amazing to see everyone,” she said. “It finally felt normal and that I could breathe. Just to be able to play again … it shows you that things do work out. We’re going to be able to do things again.”
Kalb, who is approaching her junior year with cross country and track and field, had the benefit of being able to train semi-normally since running is done individually and it’s outside. However, she said having to run without teammates or having someone to pace her offered its own set of challenges.
Her running workouts included weekly timed miles, simulating some of what her season might look like.
“You don’t have people pushing you or cheering you on,” Kalb said. “There’s a mental thing with that because you wonder if you’re going fast enough or not … they help you finish and follow through with your workouts.”
While the girls’ cross country team will prepare to defend a league and regional championship, the soon-to-be junior said she expects competition to be even tougher after the cancellation of track and field this past spring.
“Once we do start racing, we want to take each one like it could possibly be your last,” she said. “We want to go hard and to leave everything out there because you never know.”
Kalb indicated that their summer schedule will be different due to the cancellation of numerous runs both in Derby and in the surrounding area. They are exploring the possibility of doing virtual 5Ks.
Finding ways to connect with 160-plus players was simply impossible for Liston and his football teammates. The now senior wide receiver said they’d hold weekly position group meetings through Zoom, but there isn’t a replacement for the ability to connect face-to-face and start summer workouts.
Head coach Brandon Clark provided daily workouts through quarantine and Liston said the time off has helped him not take these moments for granted.
He also becomes the unquestioned leader in a position group that saw five of its six top performers graduate in May.
“I don’t want to take a day off and later down the road in the playoffs, we lose a hard game and my senior year is over,” he said. “I don’t want to look back on these days and think I could have worked harder. I just don’t want to take my senior year for granted.”