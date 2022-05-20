On May 13, the Derby boys track team won the AVCTL-I title that featured a 4x100 relay squad that broke the league meet record with a time of 42.51. Just a week later, the team was barred from competing in the 6A regional in Topeka on May 19.
When head coach Cedric Shell went to add his roster for regional entries prior to the deadline on May 14, an error on the submission placed a thrower, who graduated last year, in the 4x100 relay team. Coach Shell discovered the mistake on May 18 and notified Derby athletic director Russell Baldwin, KSHSAA and the Topeka athletic director, uncertain about what to do.
KSHSAA Administrator Mark Lentz informed Derby of a key exception in the entry rule, and the situation at hand fit under the rule, but could only be approved by a regional games committee.
In the 2022 KSHSAA track and field manual, rule three, article six states: “Regional managers will accept scratches only. After the entries are received by the KSHSAA, they are considered final. Only scratches will be permitted unless an emergency change is approved by KSHSAA.”
Outside of a medical exception, the only exception available is when a competitor is inadvertently entered by the coach. In this case, the athlete can be entered during the scratch meeting for a penalty fee and must be approved by the regional games committee. The committee needs to interview the coach and athlete to determine if the situation was a mistake or a tactical advantage.
According to Shell, Baldwin sent an email of the exception rule and situation to Lentz, the Topeka Athletic Director, Ty Baumgardner and coach Shell. Lentz responded, saying that the mistake fit the exception of the rule but only upon approval by the regional games committee consisting of Lawrence Free State, Wichita Southeast and Manhattan.
At the scratch meeting, Shell addressed the exception but there was no reading of the rule prior to the appeal. Shell and the athlete were not interviewed to make their case prior to the decision, which the committee denied 2-1 despite an attempt to plead the exception to the rule by Shell.
“Right at the beginning, I did not have the chance to have the meeting with the jury because almost every coach was there,” Shell said. “…Not once did the Topeka coach or athletic director mention the official rule in the rulebook or the exception clause in that rulebook.”
In a statement from Baumgardner, he cited that it is the responsibility of the coach to check the entries before the deadline and sent multiple reminders to add alternates to the relay roster as a precaution and the games committee opted to decline the appeal based on these guidelines.
“We have an exception in the track and field manual that allows if the coach feels like they inadvertently did not enter someone they can request the games committee to make a decision of allowing or they don't have to allow, because it is in the hands of the regional at this point. The games committee chose not to allow the entry, citing that they had until 8:30 P.M. on Saturday night and there were multiple opportunities to look at it and [Derby’s] league meet was Friday. People want to place blame on the game committee but they are just reading the evidence and unfortunately, there were some situations where this shouldn't have even come up.”
After the meeting and conversations with Lentz and the committee coaches, the explanation of the rule was given by Baldwin and Derby coaches, the committee was willing to come back together and readdress the situation and, at a minimum, allow Derby a provisional time.
According to Shell, the regional meet manager, Baumgardner, would not call the committee back without hearing from Lentz. Shell said that by the time Lentz contacted Baumgardner, both Manhattan and Lawrence Free State, who had originally voted against, had pulled back on the decision to meet.
As of May 20, there is no way to appeal for the athletes to have an opportunity to run. At this point, Derby is seeking an explanation as to why the exception was not followed.