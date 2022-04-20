Two breaths, roll the ankles and it’s showtime – that is the routine for sophomore diver Ana Self. The cheerleader turned diver has already dominated in her first few meets of the season, taking first-place finishes in her first four meets. That included the 11-dive meet at Wichita North on April 15, where she finished with a final score of 334.90.
In year two for Self, focusing on the small details and increasing the difficulty has been the key to her success.
“I have been working on making my dives look pretty – all the little things like pointing your toes, tight entry, getting high on the board,” Self said. “I have been doing harder dives, and the higher the difficulty, the higher the points.”
Self is diving with confidence and is consistently working on adding more dives into the repertoire. One of her more recent additions has been an inward double, which Self said that she had to work really hard to master and is always working to make the dive cleaner.
With a background in competitive cheer, Self always had an interest in diving after watching the Olympics and brought the cheering experience into her first year of competitive diving. Self said that cheerleading helped because she knew the basics like doing a flip and was prepared to strive for perfection because the two sports require judgment on technique.
“It has helped because, in cheer, the judges are really picky about being sharp and clean,” Self said. “It is the exact same thing for diving. If you look sloppy, you are not going to get a high score because it doesn’t look good. Both sports are pretty picky.”
The mental aspect of diving was the biggest hurdle to overcome, and learning to shake off a bad dive has been crucial for Self.
“It was hard mentally because you worry about hitting the board, and to flop isn’t fun because it is embarrassing,” Self said. “I got to the point where I wasn’t scared of failure and learned that it is okay to fail, it is a part of the process, it is okay to flop and just laugh it off.”
Self credited diving coach Sam Pinkerton for helping her gain confidence to try new dives and keep her head up if a dive doesn’t go as planned.
“A big part of diving is the mental aspect, and coach Pinkerton really helps us push ourselves and reassures us,” Self said. “If he asks us to try a dive and if we are unsure about it, he tells us that he wouldn’t ask us to try if he didn’t think we could do it, and if we mess up, he encourages us to keep going. At meets, if you mess up a dive, you can get in your head and he helps us take it one dive at a time and helps build our confidence.”
On March 29, Self qualified for state, which she believes takes a lot of stress out of the rest of the year and is excited to continue to improve to be ready for the postseason.
Derby Swimming took second overall in the Wichita North meet on April 15 and 16. Lexi Silva highlighted the 11-dive event by qualifying for state, joining Self and Alexis Stanton as divers who have punched tickets to the state meet. Mia Dreiling qualified for state in the 100-yard backstroke with a first-place finish. Freshman Carson Griffin reached her second and third state cuts of the year in the 100-meter butterfly and 200-meter freestyle.
WICHITA NORTH INVITATIONAL (April 15 & 16)
200-yard medley relay
4. Derby A (Dreiling, Arbogast, Barclay, Squires) 2:05.71
200-yard freestyle
3. Carson Griffin 2:06.93
8. Laci Simon 2:14.71
200-yard IM
3. Elizabeth Barclay 2:30.50
5. Emery Squires 2:35.99
7. Anna Arbogast 2:38.85
50-yard freestyle
6. Marlee Moeder 27.32
1-meter diving
1. Ana Self 334.90
4. Alexis Stanton 302.80
6. Kenidi Lowmaster 273.40
100-yard butterfly
4. Carson Griffin 1:04.40
100-yard freestyle
3. Mia Dreiling 58.53
7. Leah Rogers 1:03.12
500-yard freestyle
2. Elizabeth Barclay 5:58.00
200-yard freestyle relay
2. Derby A (Moeder, Rogers, Squires, Griffin) 1:52.14
100-yard backstroke
1. Mia Dreiling 1:05.00
6. Laci Simon 1:10.69
100-yard breaststroke
7. Emery Squires 1:20.22
8. Anna Arbogast 1:20.29
400-yard freestyle relay
2. Derby A (Dreiling, Simon, Moeder, Griffin) 4:00.28
TEAM RESULTS
1. Andover 456
2. Derby 411
3. Olathe West 328
4. Garden City 259
5. Salina South 149
6. Wichita Trinity 129
7. Wichita North 110
8. Salina Central 93
9. Wichita Southeast 85
10. Wichita East 18