Each season, The Derby Informer recognizes the top accomplishments of Panther athletes. These selections are based on performances from
the regular season and the postseason.
**ADAM’S PICKS**
MOST OUTSTANDING TEAM
Derby football
The Panthers’ run in Class 6A history continues. After winning the 2020 state title game, 56-31 over BV North, Derby became the third school (Lawrence, Olathe North) in the classification to win seven or more championships. It was the program’s first-ever three-peat and its sixth trophy in the last eight years. It is now 92-6 over the last eight seasons, winning 31 postseason games and hasn’t lost a home game since Nov. 14, 2014. The run this program has been on is nothing short of remarkable.
“It’s all about this program,” coach Brandon Clark said after its sub-state win over Junction City. “It’s not about one individual, the coaches or a couple of stud players. It takes a program. It’s a belief system at an early age that they want to get to state and they want to play in the state game.“
MOST OUTSTANDING COACH
Jimmy Adams, Derby cross country
Adams may not be getting enough credit. In the last three years, he has sent the girls roster to state three times and also won a regional championship. The boys team broke an eight-year gap without a trip to state this fall. That doesn’t include back-to-back league championships in boys swimming either. Adams also runs the Derby Dolphins in the summer, leaving a lasting impact on Panther athletes at almost any age.
“You look at the boys’ times, they did exactly what they had to do,” Adams said after the boys clinched their trip to state. “It was an incredible effort on their part. It was pretty impressive.”
MOST OUTSTANDING FEMALE UNDERCLASSMAN
Katie Hazen, Derby cross country
Derby’s run of freshmen success continued with Hazen. She became the third freshman to qualify for state over the last four years and was one of four runners to place inside the top 10 at regionals in October.
“She has a ton of race experience for her age group and she has been successful,” coach Jimmy Adams said prior to last fall. “Like those junior girls, she has a lot of knowledge right off the bat and she has high expectations.”
MOST OUTSTANDING MALE UNDERCLASSMAN
Dylan Edwards, Derby football
Edwards and electricity. The sophomore took the baton from now graduate Tre Washington and needed only 11 games to run for 1,833 yards and 25 touchdowns. The sophomore also scored three or more touchdowns in Derby’s last six games. Edwards also added his first two college offers, Kansas State and Tennessee Tech, at the end of his second season at Derby.
“You help out the team by scoring, making plays and blocking,” Edwards said in the Informer Fall Sports Preview. “It’s not about me, it’s about everybody else and if I do good on the field, my team wins and I’m making everyone else better.”
MOST OUTSTANDING FEMALE ATHLETE
Sophie Connor, Derby volleyball
The future Hutchinson Community College outside hitter ended her Derby career with AVCTL-I first-team honors. Connor was a three-year starter under coach Shelby Kraus, playing an instrumental role in back-to-back state berths for the program.
“She’s night and day from the start of the season,” coach Shelby Kraus said as the 2020 postseason arrived. “She’s confident, she’s aggressive and she has played so well. She has been a great leader for us.”
MOST OUTSTANDING MALE ATHLETE
Lem Wash, Derby football
The senior quarterback was at his best when the lights were brightest. Wash, a Tennessee Tech signee, made 10 career starts in the postseason, totaling 2,222 yards of offense and 41 touchdowns. His 24 rushing scores through those 10 games matches what Derby has allowed defensively through its previous 16 games.
“I can’t put it into words,” Wash said after Derby’s 56-31 win over BV North. ”This program has been so good to me and my teammates for four years and to end it like this is so special.”