Derby senior Alex Conn will sign his letter of intent to join Nebraska on Wednesday, Dec. 18. It is the first day of the early signing window for college football.
The offensive tackle announced his commitment to the Cornhuskers on June 24, choosing the Big Ten program over offers from Arizona, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, SMU and TCU.
Nebraska was Conn’s first D-I offer. He currently sits as the No. 7 player in Kansas on 247Sports.com and is No. 5 on rivals.com. The Cornhuskers’ recruiting class is currently ranked 20th nationally by 247Sports and 18th by Rivals.
Additional signings for Derby athletes will take place on Feb. 20 and April 15, 2020.