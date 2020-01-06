Derby will have two representatives at the Kansas Shrine Bowl for a second-straight year.
Seniors Alex Conn and Tyler Dorsey were selected to represent the Panthers in the annual game, which will take place on Saturday, July 18 at Yager Stadium in Topeka.
The game is made up of a west and east roster, totaling 36 players per side. Last year, they began allowing head coaches of each team to pick two players from one school.
DERBY'S PREVIOUS SHRINE BOWL PLAYERS
2019: Hunter Igo, Isaac Keener
2018: Brody Kooser
2017: Peerlus Walker
2016: Brady Rust
2015: Darreon Jackson
2014: Jose Delgado
It is the 47th edition of the Kansas Shrine Bowl. Ticket details will be announced in the coming months. All proceeds of the game benefit the 22 facilities that make up the Shriners Hospitals for Children.