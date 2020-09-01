Even though his playing career is over, James “Papi” Conley is staying in basketball.
The Derby grad was named to the Hutchinson CC men’s basketball staff earlier this month. He’ll rejoin his first college coach, Steve Eck, on the bench.
Conley was a part of Hutchinson’s national championship team in 2017, which was the third in program history. He also earned NAIA All-American honors this past season, closing his Friends University career as a honorable mention selection. He scored 18 points per game to lead the Falcons to a 17-13 record in 2019-20.