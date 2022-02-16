Communication by all players on the court helped the Lady Panthers seal its fifth win in a row in a 67-14 drubbing over Newton.
“We have been focusing on it in practice; vocal pressure is almost as good as ball pressure,” head coach Dan Harrison said. “Hearing your teammates gives you confidence, trust, and it is easy to recover. It’s one of those little winning pieces we are trying to fit into the puzzle going forward.”
Derby had clear communication throughout the team, which led to easy assists to an open player.
Four Lady Panther players benefited from the ball movement in the win. Sophomore Naomi White (16), senior Jada Hopson (15), senior Tatum Boettjer (12) and junior Maryn Archer (11) all finished in double digits.
The defensive prowess of the Lady Panthers haunted the Railers from the opening jump. Derby started the game in a full-court press and had a pair of quick points off turnovers to force Newton to call a timeout 52 seconds into the game.
“It makes the game a lot easier,” Harrison said. “It is hard for any team to overcome that hole. It just hits them, and we just kept putting the pressure on.”
That defense held the Lady Railers to four second-half points in the ballgame as Derby forced steals on errant Newton passes. Senior Hayley Loewen was responsible for half of Newton’s points with seven. Freshman Amaree Henderson scored five while Junior Olivia Antonowich rounded out the Lady Railer scoring with two.
DERBY 18 21 23 5 67
NEWTON 5 5 2 2 14
LADY PANTHERS: White 16, Hopson 15, Boettjer 12, Archer 11, Brown 8, Wilson 3, Smith 2.
LADY RAILERS: Loewen 7, Henderson 5, Antonowich 2.