On the football field on Nov. 27, back on the court the following Monday and starting against Wichita Heights on Dec. 4. Life moves pretty fast for senior Jameer Clemons, but he wouldn’t want it any other way.
Clemons is still getting into the swing of basketball activity after another demanding season of Derby football, which is nothing new for the defensive back and point guard. The biggest adjustment to make is getting back into basketball shape.
“The biggest adjustment is the conditioning; you don’t get as many breaks,” Clemons said. “In football, if you get a stop on a down, you get a break, but in basketball, you have to get back on defense; you can’t stop. So if you’re tired, you have to have the coach sub you out, but you still have to play until the next dead ball.”
Winter sports practices began on Nov. 15, but due to the extended football season many multi-sport football players are coming into the gym two weeks after the start of winter sports practices. For Clemons, this makes the summer a crucial time to put in the work on the court to have a smooth transition into the basketball season.
“The summer was really important for me,” Clemons said. “In June, when we come together as a team, that is when we install a lot of our offense, so when [the football players] come in after the season, everyone who was with us in the summer will know what we are doing. You have to put a lot of work in to be ready for the season and a lot of that comes in the summer.”
As the leader of the Derby basketball backcourt, Clemons is one of the top offensive returners from last season and earned an AVCTL-I honorable mention nod. With the loss of senior Fontaine Williams due to violation of school policies, Clemons will have a greater role in running the offense.
“I just need to facilitate more and get to the rim,” Clemons said. “Other than that, we just have to come together as a team and everyone just has to play. We need to be unselfish, move the ball, and find the open shot.”
Clemons’ leadership will be called upon a lot this season, which is something that he has been working on throughout high school basketball.
“Every year, you have to get better as a leader and get better with your teammates and just learn every position that you can,” Clemons said. “Even if it is the big-man position, you still need to know what he has to do, so if he messes up, you can help him out.”
The Panthers have a strange schedule to start the 2021-22 season. After facing Wichita Heights at Koch Arena on Dec. 4, Derby had no games the following week before jumping into a full slate of games with matchups with Maize and Eisenhower, then have two weeks off for winter break.
Derby is using the added practice time to gain more chemistry and conditioning to be ready to go when the full weeks of games are more consistent.
“I’d rather play [games], but we have to get more chemistry with this team because a lot of us haven’t been here,” Clemons said. “We used the week with no games as a dead week, so we’ll be good for a full week of games … It is kind of weird to have those long breaks, but it is good for the football guys because we get another break to get our conditioning right.”