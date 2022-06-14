Jameer Clemons was the heart of the Derby basketball team that finished as co-champions of the AVCTL-I in 2022. He was one of four players to represent the Panthers on the all-AVCTL selections with a first-team all-league honor in his senior season. In early June, Clemons committed to Kansas Wesleyan to play basketball.
Kansas Wesleyan assistant coach Jordan Murdock helped get Clemons to the campus in Salina.
“I had a good relationship with the assistant coach, Jordan Murdock, and he just wanted me to get out there and see the campus,” Clemons said. “After that I saw it was a cool place to be.”
Despite being a proven winner and a leader at the high school level, Derby’s 2021-22 points and assists leader did some workouts with a few colleges but never received an official offer. Fortunately, the Coyotes came calling, which was too good to pass up.
“It is a good fit for me,” Clemons said. “[The coaching staff] really wanted me to be there, and it was a good visit.”
Call it flying under the radar or complications to getting a shot, but head boys basketball coach Brett Flory, he was proud to see his starting point guard get an opportunity at the college level.
“It was awesome to see him get an offer,” Flory said. “Honestly, it’s just hard right now for incoming freshmen to get opportunities in college basketball. The combination of the transfer portal and extra COVID years being granted has really cut down on some of the opportunities for high school kids. Of course, any opportunity always is a great opportunity, and Jameer was very deserving of an opportunity, so I’m thrilled to see him get an opportunity at a program that is certainly on the rise.”
Kansas Wesleyan finished with an overall record of 23-11 and went 15-9 in the KCAC. The Coyotes reached the NAIA National Tournament and defeated Indiana University-South Bend before losing to conference foe Oklahoma Wesleyan for the fourth time in 2021-22 in the round of 32.
Clemons led the Panthers offensively, averaging 13.1 points per game, and had a 48 percent field goal percentage in 2022. This offseason, Clemons hopes to improve on his ball-handling and shooting before he heads to campus on August 10.
Going from being the top senior to a freshman fighting to make an impact is always one of the biggest jumps for a young player. Clemons said that he knows that it is just a part of the journey and that you have to work your way up. He also said the coaches told him to come in ready to work.
That will not be a problem for Clemons, whose biggest attribute is bringing the aggressiveness and getting things done however he can. One of his biggest goals is to show that he can be the guy who can come through for the team, and believes that when he plays his own game, nobody can stop him.
“I want to be a hard-working guy who can get anything done,” Clemons said. “I just feel like I’m the only one stopping me; if I don’t allow myself to stop me, then nobody can stop me. I just want to be a dog and go in there and do whatever I can do.”
Flory knows the talent and production that Kansas Wesleyan will get from Clemons and believes that he could be a solid addition to the program.
“I think, [Derby teammate] Kaeson Fisher-Brown put it best and said ‘Jameer is going to do Meer things,’ which is a pretty good way to describe him,” Flory said. “His game is very unique and somewhat unorthodox, but no one is going to play harder or be a bigger gamer than he is. He just finds ways to get things done on both ends of the floor and wills himself to do things that most kids can’t. Pair that with his athleticism, you have a pretty good player.”